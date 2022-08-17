BTS’ most popular videos on YouTube

BTS has once again set a new record — this time, as the most viewed artist in YouTube history. The Korean group has now surpassed Justin Bieber, the previous holder of this record, amounting to a grand total of 26.737 billion combined views (and counting). As one can imagine, BTS has grown quite an extensive repertoire of videos since its debut in 2013, including dance practices, behind-the-scenes clips, and vlogs; but of course, music videos are the most popular of all, as BTS currently has six music videos above the one billion views mark. For your convenience, here’s a compilation of the top 10 most popular BTS videos on YouTube.

10. ‘DOPE’

An oldie but a goodie. The “DOPE” music video was released in 2015, when BTS didn’t yet dream about breaking into the American music market, although their popularity was already steadily rising in their home country, as well as globally. In the video, each member dresses up to portray a different profession and conveys how working hard to achieve your goals is the new cool. But no amount of costumes could distract from the most prominent element in the song, the saxophone present throughout all the choruses, giving it a very unique sound.

9. ‘FIRE’

“FIRE” is a title track on BTS’ The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever compilation album. As you can expect from its title, this music video includes a lot of fire, but rest assured, the goal here isn’t to promote arson. With this song BTS truly lets loose, encouraging the audience to (metaphorically) burn it all up and go crazy, as the members portray carefree individuals unafraid of others’ judgment or expectations. All in all, “FIRE” represents a youthful wish to live life the way one wants to, even if it involves a little chaos.

8. ‘Butter’

At the time of its release, “Butter” topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for 10 consecutive weeks, so it’s no wonder that its music video is one of BTS’ most popular. The video features the members dressed to the nines in suits, as they sing and rap about how easily they can charm the audience with their good looks and performance. As usual, the song is accompanied by eye-catching choreography, as BTS invites the viewer to side step right-left to their beat – and what a beat this is.

7. ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’

Inspired by Herman Hesse’s book Demian, “Blood Sweat & Tears” has temptation as its main theme, especially that of an addictive type of love. With a museum serving as the main stage, this is one of BTS’ most aesthetically pleasing videos, full of sophisticated and artful imagery, including colorful smoke, elegant paintings, statues, and carefully crafted settings. The sudden break from the music toward the end of the video is an interesting one, making space for RM’s narration of a book passage followed by organ music that conveys to the audience a certain religious feeling, as Jin is depicted finally giving into the temptation that calls to him.

6. ‘FAKE LOVE’

Released in 2018, “FAKE LOVE” is one of BTS’ darkest songs, conveying the message of someone that pretends to be who they’re not, in order to make another happy. Needless to say, the music video had to be on par with that, portraying the feelings of despair created by this web of lies for the sake of love. “FAKE LOVE” is one of BTS’ videos with the most astounding imagery, from the floor falling behind a member as he runs, windows exploding, water flooding, to actual flames. And in case you’re wondering: no, none of it is CGI.

5. ‘IDOL’

Unquestionably BTS’ most extravagant music video, “IDOL” was released during a time period when the members were facing a lot of criticism for allegedly forgetting their Korean roots. In a defiant response, BTS decided to lean into their culture for this music video, and take it to an extreme. Using traditional Korean instruments to set the mood, “IDOL” overwhelms the audience with intense colors and incredibly busy shots, featuring traditional clothes, dance movements, objects, and making references that only a Korean audience would understand. With this video BTS expresses their pride in themselves and their artistry, inviting the critics to keep talking – that won’t stop the members from loving themselves.

4. ‘MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)’

Wherever BTS goes, haters seem to follow, and that’s how “MIC Drop” came to be. In this hip-hop EDM music video, the group demonstrates some frustration through their facial expressions and harsh movements, regarding all that is said about them. At the same time though, the members unapologetically brag about their achievements, as a clap back to anyone who previously doubted them. This is especially enjoyable to watch when you consider BTS’ humbling beginnings, when they used to hand out free tickets for their concert. At the end of a video like this, all that’s left to do is literally drop the mic – which BTS does.

3. ‘DNA’

With “DNA”, BTS evokes juvenile feelings of love, when you believe the universe conspired to bring you and your beloved together, something that is emphasized throughout the music video as space imagery is used to represent this fateful connection. From the insanely colorful backgrounds and clothes to the choreography, everything about this video is highly eye-grabbing. One of the focal points of the video is the moment when the BTS members come together to form a DNA strand, which goes hand in hand with the theme of the song – that you can feel your link to someone through your DNA as if you’re one and the same.

2. ‘Dynamite’

Now, whether one likes it or not, we’ve all heard about “Dynamite”. The group’s first full-English release was an instant hit among fans and the general public alike, and this music video proves it. Currently sitting at 1.5 billion views, “Dynamite” set its own record, as YouTube’s most viewed video in the first 24 hours of its debut. Pastel colors and retro looks set the vibe for this video, as the bandmates dance energetically from start to finish to the catchy song tune. Released in the first summer of the pandemic, “Dynamite” was created as a simple feel-good music video to help ease those most affected by the confinement. We’d say it worked, wouldn’t you?

1. ‘Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)’

Surpassing “Dynamite” by 24 million views, “Boy With Luv” sits at the throne as BTS’ most popular video on YouTube. Born out of a collaboration with Halsey, this music video gathered immense love among ARMY, who greatly enjoy the mix of BTS’ rap and vocals with Halsey’s sweet tone. “Boy With Luv” conveys a simple kind of love, where the little things, like asking about someone’s day, are the most appreciated, and the use of soft colors in the video expresses just that. In this same vein, the music is accompanied by BTS’ simplest choreography to date, so that ARMY can easily dance along.

Well, this was a treat. No matter how far BTS has already come, it seems likely that the group will continue to grow, as more and more people give in to this purple wave with every comeback. If any of these videos sparked your interest, feel free to check them out for yourself, and if you’re already part of the BTS ARMY, a rewatch or two couldn’t possibly hurt.