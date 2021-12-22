Cardi B doesn’t know how to dress infants, according to Offset

If you ask the rapper Offset who the world’s worst baby dresser is, there’s a good chance he’s going to say his wife Cardi B, who is a fashion icon in her own right and a grown woman.

The two famous rappers were out shopping for their 3-month-old son, whose name hasn’t been revealed, and Cardi B tried to pick out what she thought was a stylish hat for the newborn.

The hat in question? A mini gray tweed fedora with a red band around it.

“Oh hell nah! I’m not putting that shitt on my son, man … Got my boy looking like Ne-Yo!” Offset said.

He was, of course, referring to the late 2000s R&B superstar who loved to wear hats when he was popular at that time.

Not to be outdone, Cardi picks another of what she thinks is an adorable option. It’s a more formal choice, with what looks like Christmas trees printed on white suspenders and red pants with a blue button-up.

“Ain’t this cute?” she asks.

“Hell the fuck no!” he replies. Then he compares the look to Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Take a look at the hilarious exchange below.

The couple’s son was born on Sept. 4 this year.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” the couple said in a statement after the birth.

The child is Offset’s fifth and his second with Cardi. They also share a 3-year-old daughter named Kulture together. Offset has three children with previous partners. They are Kalea, 6, Kody, 6, and 11-year-old Jordan.

Bad fashion choices aside, Offset told Ellen Degeneres that Cardi is an amazing stepparent to their children.

“My other kids who ain’t hers, [she] gives them love the same way, he said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

Cardi B revealed to the world that she was pregnant in a very Cardi way – she joined Migos onstage at the 2021 BET Awards in a catsuit with a cutout showing off her belly. She also shared a series of fun maternity photos. Here’s one of them.

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩 but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes 🤗,” she said under one post.