The cheapest Taylor Swift tickets still available for the final Eras Tour shows in the U.S.

The Eras Tour is one of the hottest shows in town. If you were hoping to score tickets for yourself or your teens or tweens to watch Taylor Swift perform live at one of her final concerts, there’s a good chance you didn’t even try to buy tickets due to rumors about the lack of availability and sky-high prices.

However, tickets to the final leg of The Eras Tour are still available. You’ll have to pay a premium to be among the Swifties, but it’s not impossible to snag a seat before the tour wraps up in December.

The “Shake it Off” singer will perform three shows in Miami, Florida, from Oct. 18 to 20 and New Orleans from Oct. 25 to 27. After a short break, she’ll travel to Indianapolis to perform three additional shows from Nov. 1 to 3. She’ll then travel to Canada for the final nine shows, with the last performance on Sun. Dec. 8 in Vancouver.

Currently, the cheapest U.S. city to see Swift perform is New Orleans. Fans can snag tickets for the Friday, Oct. 25 show for $832. The second cheapest date is in Miami on Saturday, Oct. 19, with the most affordable seats being $999.

Tickets for Taylor Swift’s final Eras Tour shows are still available on StubHub. Exact pricing for every show varies, but fans can expect to pay at least $1,000 to see her perform live in the U.S.

The days of paying $50 for a ticket to see a popular artist perform live in concert seem like a long-lost memory, and whether you’re ready for it or not, the prices are much higher than they used to be. This is Swift’s sixth concert tour and arguably the most expensive to get tickets to, with decent seat prices hovering around $2,000 or more for the final shows.

The Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and has made stops in places like Tokyo, London, Singapore, and Brazil. According to Billboard, the overseas shows were 87 percent cheaper than those in the U.S. Tickets to the opening dates of the European leg of the Eras Tour hovered around $340 a ticket, while tickets to the remaining shows in the U.S. are upwards of $800 each.

What’s next for Swift?

While Swift is almost finished with another successful tour, questions remain about her what she’ll do next. Recently, she and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, have gone viral for their budding romance. It’s difficult to scroll through social media without seeing a post about the couple’s latest rendezvous or speculation about whether Swift will appear at Kelce’s NFL football game each week. While the couple’s future plans still end in a question mark, a source told Us Weekly in September that Swift is ready for the next era of her life.

“Taylor and Travis are very committed and serious about their future,” the source said, adding that the couple has been engaging in “serious conversations” about what’s next for them. “Taylor has expressed how excited she is to settle down after her tour concludes. They’re on the same page.”

Time will tell if the couple will get engaged or amicably part ways, but it seems like the love story is still going strong. Over the weekend, while attending the Kelce Car Jam event in Kansas City, Missouri, Kelce told a fan Swift wasn’t with him that day, but that she would be in the crowd cheering him on at the Chiefs’ Oct. 7 Monday night game against the New Orleans Saints.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour schedule

The Eras Tour has 18 dates left, nine of which are in the U.S. Swift’s final performance is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7:00pm in Vancouver, Canada.

Here are the remaining dates:

Fri, Oct 18: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

Sat, Oct. 19: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

Sun, Oct. 20: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

Fri, Oct. 25: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Sat, Oct. 26: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Sun, Oct. 27: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Fri, Nov. 1: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Sat, Nov. 2: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Sun, Nov. 3: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Thurs, Nov. 14: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada

Fri, Nov. 15: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada

Sat, Nov. 16: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada

Thurs, Nov. 21: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada

Fri, Nov. 22: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada

Sat, Nov. 23: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada

Fri, Dec. 6: BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada

Sat, Dec. 7: BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada

Sun, Dec. 8: BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada

