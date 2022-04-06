A teacher took to Twitter recently to share a funny blunder made in her classroom whilst teaching students about WWI, and has now found the tweet is trending as the internet does what it does best — takes something funny and runs with it.

When Christina E. Cox’s student brought up the death of a “certain archduke” during the lesson, the teacher, trying to engage her class through more current popular culture, tried to get her students to guess his name by stating he shares it with a band. The resulting answer was so hilarious that the teacher posted it to Twitter, much to the amusement of many who are now coming up with the history of, wait for it… Archduke Metallica.

Today, when introducing WWI, a student raised her hand and brought up the death of a certain archduke. Nobody knew his name, so as a hint, I offered that he shares his name with a band.



Gentle reader, my students asked if there had perhaps been an Archduke Metallica. — Christina E. Cox (@ChristinaECox) April 5, 2022

The teacher was, of course, referring to the Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand (also the correct name of the Archduke whose assassination instigated the First World War). Now people have responded to the tweet, using their imagination and wit to concoct alternative histories and historical figures and many a band-name pun.

Here is one version of the history of Archduke Metallica.

WWI started with the assassination of Archduke Metallica



Three days later, he returned from the dead with the armies of Hell under his command, and ravaged across Europe until he slaked his bloody thirst for revenge



He rests now in the crypts below Versailles — Doug (@RockDocDoug) April 6, 2022

One user shared a picture of a great historical meeting between two significant individuals.

Archduke Metallica meeting with Count Von Zeppelin pic.twitter.com/H7rDwxiRtT — Edzep11 (@edzep11) April 6, 2022

Here a Twitter user lays out the plot for an enticing new mecha steampunkesque inspired anime series.

I can see an alt history anime with cute female pilots in mechs called Archduke Metallica, Prince Megadeth, King Anthrax. General Slayer, Bishop Judas Priest… https://t.co/ZA2btcsVXm — Machete & Doggie LLP (@LlpMachete) April 6, 2022

This user is in disagreement over the official death of Archduke Metallica.

That's ridiculous. Everyone knows that Archduke Metallica was killed during the War of the Guns n' Roses. https://t.co/7Erz4qeTb3 — Jay Wamsted (@JayWamsted) April 6, 2022

This user showed off their knowledge of Metallica songs, weaving them into the new history of Archduke Metallica.

It's another little known fact that Archduke Metallica was a Master of Puppets. It's Sad But True that because he was assassinated, we had to Ride the Lightning into WW1 and Kill 'Em All. And Nothing Else Matters. https://t.co/utxKA2yG7R — Rachel Wilson (@Rach4Patriarchy) April 5, 2022

Of course photoshopping has also done the rounds, with some notable mentions such as the one below.

“Something's amiss, shut the light. There be heavy thoughts tonight. Dreams of war, dreams of liars, dreams of dragons' fire, and yea, of those that bite. Exit light. Enter night. Take my hand–– we’re off to never, never land.”

– Archduke Metallica, poet and scholar. pic.twitter.com/wbZ0E6TU6I — Perihelion_Studios (@PerihelionStud1) April 6, 2022

It would seem that even the satirical news outlet The Onion got in on the action, posting a news piece on the assassination of lead singer and guitarist for the band Franz Ferdinand at the hands of rock group Gavrilo Princip.

Some took to share other funny stories relating to classroom fumbles, in this instance, Franz Ferdinand once again finds himself in the firing line. What, too soon?

When I was in high school we learned about Archduke Ferdinand. My best friend turned around and whispered (not really) “Who would name their kid Archduke????” The poor teacher could not continue. We all laughed so hard. And it’s the single historical fact I remember from H.S. 😂 — Robyn DiPietro-Wells (@rdwells77) April 5, 2022

I can see the teacher’s head resting in their hands as they go over their life choices in this one.

We were studying Mark Twain in high school when some kid popped his hand up and *in all seriousness* asked, “Is that Shania Twain’s father?” Our English teacher retired that year. I wonder if that was the final straw 🥲 — Krista Lynn (@knoone413) April 5, 2022

The teacher came back to Twitter to find her one little tweet had blown up and was trending, funny how one small thing can lead to something much bigger!