Classroom blunder results in Twitter wishing Archduke Metallica was a real historical figure
A teacher took to Twitter recently to share a funny blunder made in her classroom whilst teaching students about WWI, and has now found the tweet is trending as the internet does what it does best — takes something funny and runs with it.
When Christina E. Cox’s student brought up the death of a “certain archduke” during the lesson, the teacher, trying to engage her class through more current popular culture, tried to get her students to guess his name by stating he shares it with a band. The resulting answer was so hilarious that the teacher posted it to Twitter, much to the amusement of many who are now coming up with the history of, wait for it… Archduke Metallica.
The teacher was, of course, referring to the Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand (also the correct name of the Archduke whose assassination instigated the First World War). Now people have responded to the tweet, using their imagination and wit to concoct alternative histories and historical figures and many a band-name pun.
Here is one version of the history of Archduke Metallica.
One user shared a picture of a great historical meeting between two significant individuals.
Here a Twitter user lays out the plot for an enticing new mecha steampunkesque inspired anime series.
This user is in disagreement over the official death of Archduke Metallica.
This user showed off their knowledge of Metallica songs, weaving them into the new history of Archduke Metallica.
Of course photoshopping has also done the rounds, with some notable mentions such as the one below.
It would seem that even the satirical news outlet The Onion got in on the action, posting a news piece on the assassination of lead singer and guitarist for the band Franz Ferdinand at the hands of rock group Gavrilo Princip.
Some took to share other funny stories relating to classroom fumbles, in this instance, Franz Ferdinand once again finds himself in the firing line. What, too soon?
I can see the teacher’s head resting in their hands as they go over their life choices in this one.
The teacher came back to Twitter to find her one little tweet had blown up and was trending, funny how one small thing can lead to something much bigger!