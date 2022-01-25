Dolly Parton, a beloved musician, businesswoman, humanitarian and national treasure, has traded her guitar for an apron and announced — in collaboration with Duncan Hines — a new line of cake mixes called “Dolly’s Southern Favorites.” According to Food and Wine, “last week, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream announced they’re bringing back the singer’s signature flavor, Strawberry Pretzel Pie,” and after that, Duncan Hines shared the exciting follow-up news.

Arriving this March, the Dolly Parton and Duncan Hines collaboration includes two cake mixes and two frostings, all of which are inspired by Dolly’s favorite family recipes. The mixes are Southern Style Coconut Flavored and Southern Style Banana Flavored, both of which feature Dolly-inspired recipes on the back of the box. Additionally, the frostings will arrive in Creamy Buttercream and Chocolate Buttercream varieties, which she will always love.

Image via Duncan Hines Dolly’s cake mixes will be Southern Style Coconut Flavored and Southern Style Banana Flavored, while the frostings will feature in Creamy Buttercream and Chocolate Buttercream varieties.

Parton spoke about the collaboration in the announcement, saying that she is excited to share her passion for cooking and Southern specialties with others.

I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking. I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others. Dolly Parton via Duncan Hines

In turn, Duncan Hines commented on the once-in-a-lifetime collaboration with such an influential and iconic star, calling Dolly Parton “one of the most revered and beloved women in the world.”

Duncan Hines is beyond thrilled to partner with Dolly Parton, one of the most revered and beloved women in the world, on a new line of products that are steeped in Southern comfort. Audrey Ingersoll via Duncan Hines

The announcement also teased that the brand hopes this partnership will “evolve for years to come.” Although the majority of the Parton-inspired line won’t be available until March, a limited number of Dolly Parton baking kits will be sold through the Duncan Hines website starting on January 26. For $40, fans will receive all four products, recipe cards for two alternative recipes, a tea towel, a spatula, and a letter from Dolly herself.