Creed Fisher’s motorcycle accident, explained

On Aug. 10, 2024, outlaw country star Creed Fisher was involved in a serious hit-and-run motorcycle accident while riding in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. Fisher was in the area for a stop on his tour and was on his way to a show when the accident occurred. The singer’s team shared the news on Instagram.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office’s official report, Fisher, his friend Kyle Michael Crone, and an unnamed man that they had only met that day left a house in Benton County on three separate motorcycles. Fisher and Crone were on their way to Rollie’s Rednecks and Longnecks where the country singer was scheduled to perform, and the third man offered to lead the way.

At some point during their travel, Fisher and Crone lost sight of their guide but later found him idling by a rounded curve on the road. The two men slowed down their motorcycles and headed toward the other man’s direction but as they did so, the unnamed individual “moved into the path of Fisher’s motorcycle” and collided with him with great force. The individual attempted to help Fisher get up from the ground before fleeing the scene of the accident on foot.

Creed Fisher sustained serious injuries

Authorities arrived at the accident site shortly after 7pm where they found Fisher with multiple injuries. The country singer was immediately brought via ambulance to St. Could Hospital where it was determined that he suffered from broken fingers, a fractured pelvis, and a collapsed lung that resulted in internal bleeding. He underwent emergency surgery to stop the bleeding and repair his lungs and also had another surgical procedure done to repair the damage to his pelvic bones.

Fisher’s bassist and friend, Chuck Jones, posted an update about the singer’s condition and shared that the surgery was successful, but his right leg will be out of commission for the next few months. Fisher will be undergoing rehab and will continue his recovery in his home in Texas.

Four days after the accident, Fisher took to Facebook Live from his hospital bed where he shared his near-death experience. At the time of the incident, he thought that he was going to die and in his mind, he was already saying goodbye to his family. The singer got emotional when he said that he had gone through so many things in his life, but that was the scariest experience that he had.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office searched the area for the unnamed man involved in the motorcycle crash shortly after the incident but was unsuccessful. They have determined his identity but haven’t released his name, as the case is still active and the investigation is ongoing.

