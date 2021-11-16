DaBaby Calls Police On Baby Mama, Situation Explained

Rapper DaBaby had a very public spat with the mother of his child recently, with the altercation culminating in him calling the police on her and their newborn daughter to get them removed.

The fight was weirdly captured during an Instagram Live.

“This man is mad bc I had a plan b sent to his condo,” his baby mama DaniLeigh said on social media after the fight. “All he wanna do is cum in me with no responsibility.”

Da Baby wants her out because he wants to “fuck on” other people, she said.

Earlier tonight, Da Baby recorded a heated interaction with Dani Leigh on her Instagram Live. DaBaby seemingly called the police on Dani Leigh so she could be removed from his home, where she says she’s been staying since the birth of their daughter. pic.twitter.com/kKQV9I9o7f — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 15, 2021

DaniLeigh said she was trying to sleep following cooking the famous rapper dinner when he tried to kick her out.

“This all goes to say that this man is a f–king coward !!!!!” she said. “Ima learn and Ima grow … but this right here . ain’t it.. and Im sorry to my baby that her father is kicking her out her home at 3 months.”

DaBaby responded by saying that he was, “threatened multiple times” over an “internet scheme” and that he was recording the confrontation because he needed to for safety and “business done based on my reputation.”

He also claimed she abused him and was “refusing to not let me go.”

“I done been beat on and yelled at and chased around like one (of) them fatal attraction type girls.”

In his message about the incident on his Instagram, DaBaby managed to shout out his upcoming tour.

“My focus right now is solely on this new project out and this Liveshowkillatour starting Nov. 26th,” he said.

The first video shows DaniLeigh feeding the couple’s child and saying “Fuck you” to the famous rapper.

Later, DaniLeigh posted a video where police can be seen in the background. They ask to speak to her and she says “No, I don’t need to tell you nothing.”

Dani Leigh shared this live where she’s seen and heard interacting with what appear to be law enforcement officers. pic.twitter.com/eJ8KmMGtht — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 15, 2021

DaBaby went live on his Instagram in the morning and DaniLeigh was still there. He called her “coo coo for Cocoa Puffs.”

The rapper said “Shawty’s not my girl. Ain’t never been my girl. It’s my side (chick).”

Danileigh told him to shut up and stormed out of the room.

She then posted several social media pictures and videos over the years of them together. The couple were first publicly a couple in 2020 when he featured her in his music video called Levi High.