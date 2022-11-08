DaBaby roasted online after desperate new attempt to fill venues
It’s been a pretty tough few years for rapper DaBaby, thanks to his own actions. Back in August of 2021, he went on a homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud festival. Backlash was swift but the rapper doubled down and was forced to apologize twice. Now, he’s getting clowned for not being able to fill venues for his tour.
DaBaby announced he was selling buy one get one (BOGO) tickets for an upcoming show in Birmingham, Alabama, ostensibly due to low ticket sales. The venue in question holds about 1300 seats.
The sad fact that the rapper was previously one of the biggest artists in the world and now can’t sell tickets is a surprise to no one. People seem to realize it’s also all his own fault.
Then the jokes started rolling in.
Someone else pointed out that losing a bunch of fans that are women is hard to bounce back from.
While a lot of people claimed he was a victim of cancel culture, someone else pointed out that DaBaby simply refused to believe he was in the wrong and it cost him.
Was it divine intervention?
Few people have fallen as far as the famous rapper, and the descent is pretty much still happening. In addition to the Rolling Loud controversy, he saw a number of concert appearances get canceled, including high-profile ones like Lollapalooza and Governors Ball.
Even a meeting with HIV organizations couldn’t stop his downfall, and an appearance with Ye during the Donda release event in Chicago also didn’t help. Things got worse from there, culminating in disappointing sales for his latest album.
The rapper is currently on the Baby On Baby Tour. His next show was Nov. 9 in Richmond, Va. That show has been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”