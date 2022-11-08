DaBaby roasted online after desperate new attempt to fill venues

It’s been a pretty tough few years for rapper DaBaby, thanks to his own actions. Back in August of 2021, he went on a homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud festival. Backlash was swift but the rapper doubled down and was forced to apologize twice. Now, he’s getting clowned for not being able to fill venues for his tour.

DaBaby announced he was selling buy one get one (BOGO) tickets for an upcoming show in Birmingham, Alabama, ostensibly due to low ticket sales. The venue in question holds about 1300 seats.

The venue, Iron City, has a standing capacity of 1300 people. pic.twitter.com/4P61bUxMsy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 7, 2022

The sad fact that the rapper was previously one of the biggest artists in the world and now can’t sell tickets is a surprise to no one. People seem to realize it’s also all his own fault.

DaBaby selling his tickets BOGO has got to be the saddest shit ever for a rapper. And it’s crazy cause nobody else hurt his career more than he did. Talk about self sabotage, a lack of situational awareness, and ego. — i make beats ♛ (@DonDadaNYC) November 7, 2022

Then the jokes started rolling in.

guys, please be careful out there. my brother had two DaBaby tickets on the dashboard, and someone broke into his car and left four more. pic.twitter.com/8s8IjPe8wl — Meatbag (@meatbag4k) November 8, 2022

DaBaby seeing his ticket sales pic.twitter.com/snAsQn9qKD — Arek (@ssris_enjoyer) November 7, 2022

POV: You’re at the DaBaby concert with your +1 pic.twitter.com/rsn5hsQo0f — boredjesse (@boredjesse) November 7, 2022

DaBaby just needs to go ahead and pick a trade at this point. We need more plumbers. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) November 8, 2022

DaBaby trying to hold onto his career pic.twitter.com/EUqGTnoi1M — Rimy (@3piecee) November 8, 2022

dababy watching his career end pic.twitter.com/ROKdtnJ9sv — 𝖊𝖙𝖍𝖆𝖓𖤐 (@hellboyethan) November 7, 2022

You can get DaBaby tickets for 17 Kellogg’s boxtops. — MaltLiquorPapi (@LowkeyBrilliant) November 8, 2022

Someone else pointed out that losing a bunch of fans that are women is hard to bounce back from.

I hate to say it but when you lose the majority of your woman audience you lose out on merch, concert, and cult following money. Men will fuck w your music but you won’t see men wearing a dababy shirt or going to a concert the way woman do. — KC 🍁 (@Kingcazzandra) November 8, 2022

While a lot of people claimed he was a victim of cancel culture, someone else pointed out that DaBaby simply refused to believe he was in the wrong and it cost him.

“Cancel Culture” is not a real thing. DaBaby said some offensive shit, he got called out and instead of taking accountability, he doubled down in ignorance. That plus the antics, ppl just stopped fuckin with him.



We as consumers aren’t obligated to support anybody. — manny santos (@Kollinbenson_) November 8, 2022

Was it divine intervention?

DaBaby was getting the big head. Doing the mother of his children dirty, knocking people out, saying dumb things. God humbled him real quick — LANDO (@LandoSoReal) November 8, 2022

Few people have fallen as far as the famous rapper, and the descent is pretty much still happening. In addition to the Rolling Loud controversy, he saw a number of concert appearances get canceled, including high-profile ones like Lollapalooza and Governors Ball.

Even a meeting with HIV organizations couldn’t stop his downfall, and an appearance with Ye during the Donda release event in Chicago also didn’t help. Things got worse from there, culminating in disappointing sales for his latest album.

The rapper is currently on the Baby On Baby Tour. His next show was Nov. 9 in Richmond, Va. That show has been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”