Dallas Good, lead singer of The Sadies, dead at 48

The lead singer and guitarist of popular Toronto-based rock band The Sadies has passed away at the age of 48.

The band shared the unfortunate news on its Facebook page on Feb. 18.

It’s with unfathomable sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Dallas on Thursday, February 17th. Forty eight years old, he died of natural causes while under doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week. A son, a brother, a husband, a friend, a bandmate, a leader, a force to be reckoned with, we have no words for the shock we are all feeling. We join the rest of our music community and fans in grief. The stage is dark today with the all too soon passing of one of music’s brightest lights. We love you Dallas.

The band formed in 1994 and released its first album in 1998, called Precious Moments. They were considered an alt-country band, a fairly new genre in the early ’90s but is well established today.

The Sadies consisted of Good, his brother Travis, drummer Mike Belitsky and bassist Sean Dean. They released a new single called “Message to Belial” last month.

Glenn Dicker, co-owner of the band’s U.S. label Yep Roc Records, said The Sadies were in a league of their own making when it came to the band’s music.

“We’ve lost a cornerstone of the label,” Dicker told CBC News. “The Sadies have always been the band to watch and hear out there for me. I am grateful to you, Dallas, for so many great shows, spine-shaking music, and good times. I’ll never stop listening.”

Tyler Stewart from the Barenaked Ladies also shared some kind words for Dallas.

I’ve known Dallas Good since Battles of The Bands in 1980’s Aurora/Newmarket. Always the most rock & roll dude in the room and always a wry smile in recognition of a shared musical journey. My heart goes out to Bruce, Margaret, Travis, Sean and Mike. May the music play on.❤️ — Tyler Stewart (@Baldy67) February 18, 2022

Superstar producer Steve Albini tweeted that Dallas was beautiful and gifted.

Just got word of Dallas Good of the Sadies passing. He was a beautiful guy and naturally gifted musician. Opened every conversation laughing, a warm, unpretentious soul. Everybody who knew him feels like they lost a brother. Requiescat.

🎈 — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) February 18, 2022

Fellow Canucks The Tragically Hip shared similar sentiments.

We’re shocked and saddened by Dallas Good’s passing. We had the honour to share the stage with Dallas and @TheSadies on many occasions over the years. He was a unique talent, a genuinely great person with an infectious passion for music and performance. pic.twitter.com/AQk2c7sa6U — The Tragically Hip (@thehipofficial) February 18, 2022

In an interview with Vice a few years ago, in which the publication called The Sadies “Canada’s greatest living rock band,” Good shared that despite the challenges of a working musician’s lifestyle, he still pursued it as a life’s vocation.