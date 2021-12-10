Kristin Hayter, a musician who records as Lingua Ignota, has accused Daughters frontman Alexis Marshall of sexual, mental, and physical abuse, including rape.

Hayter says she was in an abusive relationship with Marshall from July of 2019 to June of this year and tweeted out a lengthy statement detailing the alleged abuse. It’s fairly graphic, so beware.

“I’ve decided to release my full statement about my experience at this time. Hopefully, this will answer any questions and clarify timelines. Heavy content warning,” she tweeted.

In an eleven-page statement, Hayter details the alleged abuse she received at the hands of the rock singer.

I endured mental and emotional abuse and sexual abuse resulting in bodily harm. Alexis’ addiction to one-sided sex effected me in extreme ways. I was subjected to multiple sexual assaults/rapes where I was fully penetrated while sleeping without my consent, after I explicitly stated this was *not ok with me.* Alexis obtained consent through deception, manipulation, and coercion. Alexis used me for sexual gratification in situations where I was deeply uncomfortable but consented because I was terrified he would cheat on me or get upset if I didn’t do what he wanted.

She claims she suffered a severe injury during a sexual encounter with Marshall, for which she was hospitalized and left further vulnerable.

In one incident of objectifying, violent sex, Alexis caused a severe injury to my spine and did not stop when I told him I was hurt. This injury resulted in debilitating pain and physical incapacitation for months. I needed surgery to treat this injury, a massive lumbar disc herniation that created an emergency condition called Cauda Equina Syndrome, which threatened permanent loss of bladder and bowel function.



Alexis continued to require constant sexual attention even though I was severely injured. I needed his support for the surgery but Alexis abandoned me 24 hours before my procedure. Alexis cheated on me emotionally and physically throughout our relationship and triangulated me with other sexual partners as a way to confuse, humiliate, and destabilize me. He always denied his behavior, and gaslit me when confronted with irrefutable proof.

Hayter says the attacks even drove the singer to attempt to end her own life, she said.

As a result of his ongoing abuse I attempted suicide in December 2020 in the basement of our home. Alexis’ response to my suicide attempt was cold and unfeeling. Meanwhile, Alexis used threats of suicide and self-harm to manipulate me often, such as when I told him I needed to cut contact with him for my own well-being, or when I confronted him about lying.

Hayter said that she learned even more about Marshall and his past behavior when she finally ended the relationship.

After our breakup, I learned about Alexis’ long history of predatory and abusive/exploitative behavior towards women, for which he is well-known in certain areas, and which has been corroborated by multiple people including a long-term ex-partner. These incidents range from sexual misconduct and sexual relationships with subordinates at work, sexual harassment, ultimatums, and sexual assault. Multiple peers and women performers have spoken to me about uncomfortable experiences with him. Alexis establishes trust with vulnerable women and then exploits them sexually. I learned that this behavior continued throughout our relationship and after he entered recovery.

Hayter also discussed the allegations with Anthony Fantano on his popular YouTube show, The Needle Drop.

Marshall gave a statement to Rolling Stone denying the allegations.

“I absolutely did not engage in any form of abusive behavior towards Kristin,” he said. “Kristin is a person that I loved and cared deeply for, however, our relationship was unhealthy for both of us. I can assure anyone reading this that I absolutely did not abuse her, mentally or physically. I am investigating legal options.”

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. If you know someone suffering from severe depression, there’s help at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1–800–273–8255 or at SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.