Dave Grohl, continuing on his campaign to be one of the most lovable humans out there, just collaborated with his 15-year-old daughter in a continuation of the “Hanukkah Sessions” series he’s doing with Greg Kurstin.

In the performance, Grohl back his daughter Violet on a muted drumset while Kurstin provides piano accompaniment. A black and white music video shows Violet, standing a few feet away from her father in a cozy-looking sweater, belting out a genuinely impressive version of Amy Winehouse’s “Take The Box.” A set of back-up vocalists round out the ensemble.

“Despite this song’s mention of a ‘Moschino bra you bought me last Christmas,’ it’s common knowledge that the amazing woman behind the song was actually Jewish,” the video’s description notes. “Gone far too soon…Ms. Amy Winehouse and ‘Take The Box.'”

The collaboration between Grohl, his daughter, and Kurstin marks the fifth night of Hanukkah performances in the series, all of which take on popular songs created by Jewish artists. Thus far the lineup has included “Stay (I Missed You)” by Lisa Loeb, “Blitzkrieg Bop” by the Ramones, “Copacabana” by Barry Manilow, and “Jump” by Van Halen, according to U Discover Music.

The performance, while memorable, does not mark the first time Violet has joined her father on stage. She has previously joined him during Foo Fighters concerts, singing her heart out alongside her famous father. Speaking with the Today Show recently about his children, Grohl said they “inspire” him on the daily.

“My kids inspire me and it’s that love, that then when I go on the road, it makes me want to play music even more.”