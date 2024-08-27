Donald Trump is pulling out all the stops to present himself as a caring individual – something he so clearly is not. He’s been on the back foot from the second Kamala Harris stepped up to the plate and his latest bid to score some brownie points with the masses couldn’t be more obvious.

The truth is Donald’s popularity is waning while support for Kamala is only growing. On Monday, August 26th, he inadvertently contributed to the Democratic party candidate when he used the Foo Fighters song, “My Hero” at one of his rallies. The song was used to welcome Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on stage in Arizona, the former independent candidate had literally just ended his own campaign and officially endorsed Trump.

As usual, Trump’s campaign team didn’t seek the blessing of Dave Grohl, or anyone from the band, to use their music at the rally. When somebody asked the band on X if they let Trump use their song, to which the official Foo Fighters account responded in the negative.

Let us be clear. pic.twitter.com/gexHWjPMYh — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 24, 2024

Speaking to PEOPLE, a rep for the band told the outlet that they were not asked permission and, as a response, all money made in royalties from Trump’s use of the song would be donated to Harris and Tim Walz’s campaigns. So Trump has essentially just given some money to the opposition, while adding more musicians to the ever-growing list of artists who won’t allow him to use their music.

Donald went from bad to worse

All in all, it’s not been a very good week, PR-wise for Donald, and we’re only on Tuesday! On the same day as the Foo Fighters drama, it seems the convicted felon, or someone on his PR team, decided it would also be a great idea to have him pay a visit to the Arlington National Cemetery, a place considered by many to be one of the most sacred resting grounds for American soldiers.

The trip was made to commemorate the third anniversary of the soldiers who lost their lives while pulling out of Afghanistan. However, many have speculated that was just an excuse to have a photo opportunity for Trump, making him look like he actually cares. It’s a surprise he didn’t spontaneously combust upon setting foot upon the grounds considering the offensive remarks he’s made about American troops in the past.

One particularly upset former veteran, Mike Sington, took to X to air out his grievances with Trump’s actions accusing Trump of being a treasonous traitor and – using some pretty colorful language – calls him all the names under the son.

“A f*cking treason traitor.” Navy veteran Brad Berkwitt @BadBradRSR rips into Donald Trump and whoever allowed him to lay a wreath today at Arlington National Cemetery for a photo op. (Warning: Don’t play this in front of the kids.) pic.twitter.com/RTMjNoSujF — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 26, 2024

It feels like everything Trump is doing to try and beat the opposition is just blowing up in his face at the moment. It’s almost like the consequences of his past actions are finally coming back to haunt him.

