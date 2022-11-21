Disney Plus has removed that surprise Donald Trump cameo during Elton John live show

Disney Plus announced that they’ve removed the Donald Trump reference in the close captions after it appeared during Elton John‘s live show telecast on the streaming platform. Disney claimed it was a glitch after it was spotted by fans and shared on social media.

According to Deadline, Disney claimed it was a technical error at their end, hence why Trump’s name appeared in the captions and that they’ve immediately removed it. Disney told Deadline that it has begun investigating the incident. The streaming platform also claimed that this may have been caused by an “external vendor” contracted for live close-captioning.

“It was determined that Trump’s name was not intentional but an error on an external vendor contracted for the live close captioning. It was the result of autofill or autocorrect based on a keystroke, which allegedly triggered the use of the former President’s name.”

Fans were shocked when they saw the former president’s name appear during John’s show when the singer performed ‘Levon.’ They have criticized the person in charge of the captioning, stating that they couldn’t catch up during the broadcast, yet were able to type Trump’s name. Multiple music fans noticed the error since they couldn’t turn off the close captions during the broadcast.

Disney will be firing someone. They snuck Donald Trump into the closed captioning of the Elton John Live concert for about 30 seconds and then started to delete it. #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/rJu156hEG2 — Derek (@DMPicone) November 21, 2022

Whoa… @eltonofficial didn’t just say Donald Trump during the Levon song. How did that get in there @DisneyPlus ??? pic.twitter.com/rg39cu8bys — Kerri Peterson (@kerridopart) November 21, 2022

So the caption person can’t keep up w the music for the Elton John concert but they can shout out Donald trump — Colin Browne (@colinbrwne) November 21, 2022

The live closed captioning on the Elton John concert (we can’t turn it off) just randomly said “Donald Trump” during the last applause break.



Uhhhhhhh what going on out in LA? — Myke Van De Voort (@MykeAtTheMic) November 21, 2022

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium was a Disney Plus exclusive telecast that showcased John’s final North American performance The three-hour stream was part of John’s final leg of the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ and a replay is available to be streamed on Disney Plus.