Disney Plus has removed that surprise Donald Trump cameo during Elton John live show
Disney Plus announced that they’ve removed the Donald Trump reference in the close captions after it appeared during Elton John‘s live show telecast on the streaming platform. Disney claimed it was a glitch after it was spotted by fans and shared on social media.
According to Deadline, Disney claimed it was a technical error at their end, hence why Trump’s name appeared in the captions and that they’ve immediately removed it. Disney told Deadline that it has begun investigating the incident. The streaming platform also claimed that this may have been caused by an “external vendor” contracted for live close-captioning.
“It was determined that Trump’s name was not intentional but an error on an external vendor contracted for the live close captioning. It was the result of autofill or autocorrect based on a keystroke, which allegedly triggered the use of the former President’s name.”
Fans were shocked when they saw the former president’s name appear during John’s show when the singer performed ‘Levon.’ They have criticized the person in charge of the captioning, stating that they couldn’t catch up during the broadcast, yet were able to type Trump’s name. Multiple music fans noticed the error since they couldn’t turn off the close captions during the broadcast.
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium was a Disney Plus exclusive telecast that showcased John’s final North American performance The three-hour stream was part of John’s final leg of the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ and a replay is available to be streamed on Disney Plus.