Doctor’s call for pregnancy bedrest sidelines country duo’s tour

Country music fans hoping to catch Maddie & Tae on the road during the CMT Next Women of Country Tour: All Song no Static, as well as the group’s solo headlining dates, were hit with an unexpected change of plans when the duo revealed Monday they were postponing their tour.

The pair took to social media to share the news. Taylor Kerr’s doctor has placed her on bedrest as a precautionary measure in her pregnancy, the group said on their Instagram page.

Maddie & Tae were were going to headline the CMT Next Women of Country Tour from January 6 through the middle of February. They emphasized in the Instagram post that “Tae and her baby are doing great,” but that Kerr’s temporary bedrest will delay their tour plans.

The singers said they’d be rescheduling as soon as they were able.

Kerr revealed her pregnancy at the end of November, with the birth of her baby expected sometime this coming spring. This will be Kerr’s first child with her husband Josh Kerr, a popular singer-songwriter in Nashville. The couple married in February.

The duo are all set to release their latest project called Through The Madness Vol .1 on January 28. The collection includes their current single “Woman You Got,” and a song released in October called “Madness.”

The new collection also features singer Lori McKenna and Morgane Stapleton (Chris Stapleton’s wife) on the song “Don’t Make Her Look Dumb.”

When the tour was first announced, CMT said it was pumped to have the popular duo headline the show.

“We are so excited to have CMT’s Next Women of Country tour back on the road and to announce our favorite dynamic duo Maddie & Tae as headliners!” said Leslie Fram, SVP of Music & Talent at CMT. “I’ve loved having the opportunity to watch their careers soar since we first welcomed them into our program in 2015.”

The pair moved to Nashville after they graduated from high school in 2014, and they’re currently one of the few female artists making waves in what has traditionally been a male-dominated genre. They were recently nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year for the eighth time in a row from the CMT.

“Getting to hear our names being called out among other artists that we are just in love with and obsessed with is really cool.” Maddie Font told Hollywoodlife. “We also love getting to represent the women in country with the duo category because it’s very rare that you see all-female groups these days, unfortunately.”