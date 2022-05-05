Just when we thought we couldn’t love Dolly Parton any more, she gives us more reasons to sing her praises. The country music icon recently cleared up the news surrounding her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, and did so in the most adorable way.

Speaking with Billboard about her initial refusal to be inducted into the hall of fame, Parton revealed she may have taken the term “Rock & Roll” a little too literally. She admitted that since she was not a rock singer, others who fell under the umbrella of the music genre would be more deserving of the honor.

I feel honored that all the people that voted for me did. And I appreciate the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame people for staying there with me. I never meant to cause trouble or stir up any controversy. It was just always my belief — and I think millions of other people out there too — always thought the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was just set up for the greatest people in the rock ‘n’ roll business, and I just didn’t feel like I really measured up to that and I don’t want to take anything away from the people that have worked so hard. So I just wanted to go pull out before it got started good. I found out later that it’s far more than that, obviously. … I’m very honored and humbled by [the induction], and so I’ll try to live up to it.

The Rock Hall announced yesterday that the “Jolene” singer would be part of the Class of 2022 inductees, alongside Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, and Carly Simon.

Parton has not yet decided whether she will be in attendance at the ceremony on Nov. 5, but fans have one more thing to be grateful for: the legend admitted she’s very interested in recording a rock album, something the world would definitely be better off with.