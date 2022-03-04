Columbia singer Sebastián Yatra says if Encanto‘s song “Dos Oruguitas” wins the Oscar for Best Original Song, he wants to celebrate by giving Leonardo DiCaprio a hug.

In a recent interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, which the singer posted to his Instagram account, he was asked exactly how he’d react if the track took home the big award later this month.

“I’d probably go and hug DiCaprio or something even though he doesn’t know who I am and he’ll just be like ‘what just happened?’ But that’ll probably be what I do.”

“Dos Oruguitas”, which translates in English to “Two Little Caterpillars,” is an emotional linchpin in the film and plays during a scene where protagonist Mirabel, played by Stephanie Beatriz, finally hears about the tragic backstory of her grandparents.

Yatra provides the vocals for the track which appears in the Disney animated film. The song was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also wrote all the other music for the film.

In a previous clip, Yatra is shown watching the Oscar nominations be announced and jumps up and down ecstatically on his couch upon hearing the news.

Encanto, which takes place in Colombia, is about Mirabel uncovering secrets about her family after she tries to figure out why she seems to be the only one amongst them without special powers. The themes of generational trauma and magical realism have resonated strongly with audiences and critics alike, earning nominations for three Oscars in total: Best Animated Film, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas”.

The 2022 Oscars will take place on March 27.