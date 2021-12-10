Dr. Dre celebrates the ‘Divorced AF’ Life following $1 billion legal battle

We’re getting the news that following a thorny and expensive divorce legal battle, hip-hop legend Dr. Dre celebrated with a display of “Divorced AF” balloons.

The 56-year-old rapper, producer, and entrepreneur has reportedly appeared to have finalized his divorce from ex-wife Nicole Young following 25 years of marriage and a $1 billion legal battle, according to an article in the Daily Mail.

Dre is smiling in a photo with the balloons posted on Instagram by Breyon Prescott Thursday. Prescott tagged Dr. Dre.

Dre has yet to make any announcements on his own personal social media accounts regarding his status.

Young reportedly filed for divorce in June 2020 after the couple married in 1996 and had two kids. The struggle over their billion-dollar fortune ensued in courtrooms ever since.

In her filing, Young claimed the musician and businessman threw her out of their home in April 2020, accusing the rapper of going on an “alcohol-induced, brutal rage, which included, but was not limited to, his screaming at her to “get the f*** out.”

Young has also claimed their marriage was abusive, even going so far as to accuse Dre of punching her and holding a gun to her head multiple times.

Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, has denied all abuse allegations, although there have been similar allegations made against him from other women in the past.

In court documents, the Beats Electronics founder claimed to fully possess the family’s $1 billion and property, with Young requesting $1 million of that from him to “maintain the financial status quo.”