Drake Kendrick Lamar diss track
Category:
Music

Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud: Drake’s new song fails to impress, Kendrick Lamar’s debuts at No. 1

Drake failed to beat his arch-nemesis Kendrick Lamar on the singles charts.
Monica Coman
Published: May 14, 2024 09:53 am

Drake and Kendrick Lamar‘s current beef has everyone talking about it. Unfortunately, the interest in their feud doesn’t translate into success, at least in Drake’s case.

The beef between the two hip-hop stars has been raging for over a decade. With no apparent chances for them to kiss and make up any time soon, it all reached its climax recently as Lamar released a no-hold-back diss song aimed at the “Hot Bling” singer in April, fueling a cascade of diss tracks. What began as a friendly competition over a decade ago is now a full-on public war where Drake seems to be losing.

If you thought things were gotta get worse after the last string of diss tracks that culminated with Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” you were right because Drake is not going to like this.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s recent accomplishments

The seething feud between the hip-hop giants is mostly happening through diss tracks from both sides. With a series of new songs in the latest weeks, both Drake and Kendrick Lamar are treating their fans to a lot of content. However, only one can be No. 1.

In this case, Kendrick Lamar topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with his brand-new song “Not Like Us,” Billboard reports. The song is another Drake diss track, and it follows other songs like “Meet the Grahams” and “Euphoria.” It’s also hit second No. 1 song in 2024, following his collab with Future and Metro Boomin for the hit “Like That.” The rapper has two more songs on Top 10, “Euphoria,” in third place, and “Like That” in sixth.

When it comes to Drake, well, he wasn’t that lucky. He didn’t even come second, and his new song, “Family Matters,” the nearly eight-minute-long track about Kendrick’s son and wife, didn’t impress that much. Instead, his new song didn’t reach too high on the charts, stopping at No. 7.

However, this is hardly a reason for concern for the rapper. The new track cements Drake’s legacy, as he is the only artist to have the most songs on the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 with 78 tracks. Kendrick has to fight a lot to work to beat that record.

The feud, as fearsome as it sounds, is a great thing for both rappers’ careers. It’s fueling their creativity, treating fans to new music, and constantly hitting the charts, regardless of whether it goes to No. 1 or not.

Monica Coman
Monica Coman is a freelance entertainment news writer from Romania, currently living in Spain. She has been writing entertainment pieces for over six years, her work ranging from celebrity news, TV and movie features, lists, and even automotive celebrity news. She is a huge Swiftie and Potterhead.