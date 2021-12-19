Drakeo the Ruler dies after reported stabbing at Snoop Dogg’s ‘Once Upon A Time in LA’

LA rapper Drakeo the Ruler has died after reportedly being stabbed at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert – a one-day event organised by Snoop Dogg taking place at the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park.

At the massive music event, there was an altercation around 8:40 pm PST on Dec 18th which led to someone being stabbed. According to the LA Times and TMZ’s sources, the stabbing victim in question was LA-born rapper Darren Caldwell (aka Drakeo the Ruler), who was performing that day.

The LAPD confirmed that an incident had occurred and the event was being concluded early but gave no further details on it:

Media update: There has been an incident at the Once Upon A Time in LA festival at the Banc of California. The festival has concluded early. LAPD will be in the area assisting CHP w/ the investigation. Media staging is on the South Lawn at Bill Robertson south of Exposition. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 19, 2021

Speaking to the LA Times, Margaret Stewart, public information officer for the Los Angeles Fire Department said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Hours after the incident, his press representative confirmed his death to The Guardian after earlier reports by TMZ. There was an outpouring of shock and love on social media for the hip-hop artist from both fans and people who knew him personally.

Drake reacts to the passing of Drakeo The Ruler. 🙏🏽🕊RIP pic.twitter.com/TVKLc2SjuQ — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 19, 2021

You just had to be there…



RIP Drakeo The Ruler 🙏🏿🕊#Classics pic.twitter.com/j3YSuOJumm — Real Nigga Quezzy💯✊🏿 (@QuezzyQuez707) December 19, 2021

This particular fan lamented the loss of life when it comes to rappers in particular.

NOT DRAEKO THE RULER!!! Fuck man why everyone killin these rappers bro 🤦‍♂️ — Adonis (@EmmanuelDeLaR16) December 19, 2021

The beloved 28-year-old artist had released ten mixtapes before his untimely death, with his first studio album The Truth Hurts (which featured Drake and other notable rappers) releasing earlier this year.

We hope his loved ones can find some rest and peace in light of the tragic news.

We Got This Covered has reached out to the LAPD for comment