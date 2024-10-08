Eagles announce four new dates to Sphere residency: How to get tickets, best prices and more

The Eagles will now sing Hotel California a few extra times in Las Vegas. On Oct. 3, the legendary band surprised fans by adding four new dates to their residency at the Sphere. Fans will now have four more chances to see them perform live before they pack up and head out of Sin City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Vince Gill, Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Deacon Frey and Joe Walsh perform at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Eagles)

The Eagles announced the news on their official Instagram account, writing, “Due to overwhelming demand, the Eagles have announced four additional shows for the band’s residency at Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 14, Saturday, Feb. 15, Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22.

What was supposed to be an eight-date run has now turned into 24 shows, with the last performance being Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.

It’s unsurprising The Eagles have found much success in Las Vegas. The group is one of the best-selling bands ever, with over 200 million records sold. If you didn’t already know this, Their Greatest Hits collection surpassed Michael Jackson’s Thriller album to be named the best-selling album in America with 38 million copies sold, according to National Public Radio. The band shows no signs of stopping either.

They continue to print copies of hit tracks like Take It Easy and Desperado. In April, they released a best-hits box set, To The Limit: The Essential Collection, featuring 51 studio and live recordings from 1972 and 2020.

The Eagles tickets 2024

Tickets for The Eagles’ final shows are still available on StubHub. Exact pricing for every show varies, but fans can expect to pay at least $300 to see the band perform live in Las Vegas.

You can compare prices for all of the band’s residency shows directly on StubHub.

The Eagle’s residency schedule at the Sphere

The Eagles’ residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas has 20 dates left. The band’s final performance is scheduled for Saturday, February 22 at 8:30 pm.

Here are the remaining dates:

Fri. Oct. 11 at 8:00 pm

Sat. Oct. 12 at 8:00 pm

Fri. Oct. 18 at 8:30 pm

Sat. Oct. 19 at 8:00 pm

Fri. Nov. 1 at 8:30 pm

Sat. Nov. 2 at 8:30 pm

Fri. Nov. 8 at 8:30 pm

Sat. Nov. 9 at 8:30 pm

Fri. Dec. 6 at 8:30 pm

Sat. Dec. 7 at 8:30 pm

Fri. Dec. 13 at 8:30 pm

Sat. Dec. 14 at 8:30 pm

Fri. Jan. 17 at 8:30 pm

Sat. Jan. 18 at 8:30 pm

Fri. Jan. 24 at 8:30 pm

Sat. Jan. 25 at 8:30 pm

Fri. Feb. 14 at 8:30 pm

Sat. Feb. 15 at 8:30 pm

Fri. Feb. 21 at 8:30 pm

Sat. Feb. 22 at 8:30 pm

