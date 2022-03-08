Eminem named as the most gold and platinum-certified artist ever

The man known as Marshall Mathers has amassed more platinum plaques.

Eminem is celebrating a new milestone today: 73.5 million new Gold & Platinum Program certifications. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced today that the 49-year-old rapper is now the most awarded musician for singles in the program’s history. The Shady/Aftermath/Interscope recording artist is also flexing his relevance as one of only seven artists in any genre or era with three or more Diamond Album Awards.

Of the seven diamond-certified rap albums, Eminem is the only lyricist with not one but two entries on the prestigious list: The Marshall Mathers LP (2000) and The Eminem Show (2002).

This latest achievement comes after a significant boost in streaming numbers following Eminem’s Super Bowl Halftime performance with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent on Feb. 13, 2022.

RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier lauded the veteran rapper in a statement:

“These awards recognize Eminem’s unflinching commitment to his craft and the enduring connection he has forged with fans over the last twenty years. With today’s announcement, Eminem becomes the top certified singles artist in our program’s history and adds a rare third Diamond Album to his many creative accomplishments. Congratulations to Eminem and his entire label team who have set the bar higher than ever!”

Vice-Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M Records, Steve Berman, also saluted the “Stan” emcee on his longevity: