Fans Are Getting Hyped For Taylor Swift’s Short Film Release

Taylor Swift fans are setting alarms and buying tissues and ice cream in anticipation of her short film premiering tomorrow. The film, All Too Well, shares its name with one of Swift’s most heart-wrenching songs. While the tune wasn’t an official single, if you’ve ever attended one of her concerts, then you’ll know it’s one of the songs that resonates with fans the most.

The emotional tune is a look at a relationship that always sneaks back up, finding you in moments of solace and quiet. It breaks your heart all over again when you pass that street, walk into your kitchen, or see that old plaid shirt.

Swift has shared why the song was so important to her and why it’s easy to understand its impact on so many of us.

this is why i am so excited to hear the song AND watch #AllTooWellTheShortFilm !!! #RedTaylorsVersion #ItsRedSeason pic.twitter.com/lnpQP2gQ7g — red rey 🧣 (@delicatraitor) November 10, 2021

Swift herself knows that the song is emotional and that the short film will be as well. She shared the news of its premiere on Twitter along with an emoji with a tear in its eye.

Shot on 35mm film with cinematography by the brilliant @the_rinayang. Plan your watch parties or grab your blanket and curl up into a ball. However you want to watch All Too Well The Short Film, it’ll be out tomorrow on YouTube at 7pm Eastern. 🥲 https://t.co/YzOtPK5Hzd pic.twitter.com/SWAlziJ6bC — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 11, 2021

With lyrics like “I might be okay, but I’m not fine at all” and “You call me up again just to break me like a promise, so casually cruel in the name of being honest,” this film is for those who have had their hearts not only broken, but ripped out of their chests entirely.

Fans are emotional but thrilled at the idea of the short film and it’s been the talk of the Swift realm today. Here’s what they’re saying on their way to buying wine and blankets to curl up in tomorrow.

Me explaining to my family and friends why #AllTooWellTheShortFilm is significant to the swiftie fandom pic.twitter.com/tGiq0gcpXH — abby is all too well🧣 (@atwswiftie) November 6, 2021

It’s okay if the people in your life don’t understand the significance; your online family does!

My favorite genre? It’s Dylan O’Brien in #AllTooWellTheShortFilm with Taylor Swift that’s it pic.twitter.com/L96KmBNWCD — ella (@Dylah24) November 11, 2021

Fans are thrilled about the casting choice for All Too Well.

Jake Gyllenhaal is famously known as the inspiration for this song, and many fans wonder how he feels about the short film. Some say it must be something like this.

Users are also drawing parallels between this scene and a photo of Swift and Gyllenhaal.

Not me reading into the fact that he's got that fucking beanie on his head 👀 #AllTooWellTheShortFilm pic.twitter.com/A8pZzCNvOJ — Julia🧣 (@juliakalish) November 11, 2021

This fan’s scrapbook inspiration is stunning.

Can't wait to get more scrapbook inspo from #AllTooWellTheShortFilm 🥺🧣🍂 pic.twitter.com/ql50ONTcDY — Lauren ❤️🧣 (@swiftylauren) November 11, 2021

Lyrics from Swift’s first draft of All Too Well are also being shared on social media.

There we are again

When you blew the candle out

Took this blazing love

Steered it right into the ground#alltoowelltaylorsversion #RedTaylorsVersion #AllTooWellTheShortFilm pic.twitter.com/zCgA1sc3va — hunty k. (@HuntyTay) November 10, 2021

If you don’t rage sing this part, then you’re not doing it right.

And you call me up again just to break me like a promise

So casually cruel in the name of being honest

I'm a crumpled up piece of paper lying here

'Cause I remember it all, all,

All…too well #AllTooWellTheShortFilm #alltoowelltenminuteversion #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/F7P23Yc6V8 — Miss Yuna (@MissYuna28) November 6, 2021

Taylor Swift’s All Too Well streams tomorrow at 7 PM on YouTube, and you won’t want to miss it.