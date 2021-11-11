Fans Are Getting Hyped For Taylor Swift’s Short Film Release
Taylor Swift fans are setting alarms and buying tissues and ice cream in anticipation of her short film premiering tomorrow. The film, All Too Well, shares its name with one of Swift’s most heart-wrenching songs. While the tune wasn’t an official single, if you’ve ever attended one of her concerts, then you’ll know it’s one of the songs that resonates with fans the most.
The emotional tune is a look at a relationship that always sneaks back up, finding you in moments of solace and quiet. It breaks your heart all over again when you pass that street, walk into your kitchen, or see that old plaid shirt.
Swift has shared why the song was so important to her and why it’s easy to understand its impact on so many of us.
Swift herself knows that the song is emotional and that the short film will be as well. She shared the news of its premiere on Twitter along with an emoji with a tear in its eye.
With lyrics like “I might be okay, but I’m not fine at all” and “You call me up again just to break me like a promise, so casually cruel in the name of being honest,” this film is for those who have had their hearts not only broken, but ripped out of their chests entirely.
Fans are emotional but thrilled at the idea of the short film and it’s been the talk of the Swift realm today. Here’s what they’re saying on their way to buying wine and blankets to curl up in tomorrow.
It’s okay if the people in your life don’t understand the significance; your online family does!
Fans are thrilled about the casting choice for All Too Well.
Jake Gyllenhaal is famously known as the inspiration for this song, and many fans wonder how he feels about the short film. Some say it must be something like this.
Users are also drawing parallels between this scene and a photo of Swift and Gyllenhaal.
This fan’s scrapbook inspiration is stunning.
Lyrics from Swift’s first draft of All Too Well are also being shared on social media.
If you don’t rage sing this part, then you’re not doing it right.
Taylor Swift’s All Too Well streams tomorrow at 7 PM on YouTube, and you won’t want to miss it.