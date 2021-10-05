Fans Are Pissed At Akon After His Comments On Poor People
Singer-turned-entrepreneur Akon has made comments that seemed to anger quite a lot of people. Those comments included the sentiment that rich people have to “go through more issues than the poor.”
In a defense of his statement that followed the death of actor Michael K. Williams, Akon said he spoke from personal experience — he maintains that he was happier when he was poor than he is now. He previously explained that he has had issues dealing with the success, which included that it is harder to see the true motives of those close to him after succeeding.
“You know, this business creates this, like, environment where everyone’s wearing a mask, no one tells you what’s really going on in your life, so real friends can’t even really advise you ’cause we don’t really know what’s happening,” Akon said. “‘Cause, we put on this facade of success but yet behind the face there’s so much happening. The famous and the rich go through more issues than the poor. You know when they say ‘more money, more problems,’ that’s a real thing.”
Unsurprisingly, Akon’s comments rubbed people the wrong way. Here are some of the top replies on Twitter.
