Fans Are Pissed At Akon After His Comments On Poor People

Singer-turned-entrepreneur Akon has made comments that seemed to anger quite a lot of people. Those comments included the sentiment that rich people have to “go through more issues than the poor.”

In a defense of his statement that followed the death of actor Michael K. Williams, Akon said he spoke from personal experience — he maintains that he was happier when he was poor than he is now. He previously explained that he has had issues dealing with the success, which included that it is harder to see the true motives of those close to him after succeeding.

“You know, this business creates this, like, environment where everyone’s wearing a mask, no one tells you what’s really going on in your life, so real friends can’t even really advise you ’cause we don’t really know what’s happening,” Akon said. “‘Cause, we put on this facade of success but yet behind the face there’s so much happening. The famous and the rich go through more issues than the poor. You know when they say ‘more money, more problems,’ that’s a real thing.”

Unsurprisingly, Akon’s comments rubbed people the wrong way. Here are some of the top replies on Twitter.

Well if it's that bad, just give all the money away. I mean ain't no sense in putting yourself through all that trouble. 😒 — 🦋Grace🦋 (@CiaHow) October 5, 2021

I'll trade with him then. — Delmonico Primo (@RhoPrimoLeonis) October 5, 2021

Akon wtf is you on ? Rich people have more access to doctors and therapists if they wanted to bruh come on now 😒🙄😑. — Mike like Tyson, Jordan, Jackson (@MikeyJaeBurner) September 8, 2021

Akon tone deaf lol Bro been rich for at least 2 decades. Drug addiction doesn't care about social status or wealth. — Rent Em Spoons 🎮🎵🏈 (@DerekJBiz) September 8, 2021

Maybe Akon should just donate all of his millions to needy people so he can be happy again. 😊 — kittenC (@chrystallee00) October 4, 2021

