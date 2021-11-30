Fans concerned for Ari Lennox after arrest at Amsterdam airport
Courtney Shadae Salter, better known around the world as Ari Lennox, is quite the popular R&B artist. With songs like “Shea Butter Baby” going platinum as well as “Got Me,” “BMO,” and most recently “Pressure” being major hits, it’s likely many have heard her at some point on the radio.
However, on Nov. 29, she sent out a Tweet that seriously worried fans. “I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me,” she said on Twitter. She also lobbied serious accusations against the security team at the Amsterdam airport saying, “F**k Amsterdam security. They hate black people.”
According to the Dutch military police, who are in charge of security at the airport, Lennox was arrested because of aggressive behavior towards an airline official. “Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down,” spokesman Robert van Kapel said to Reuters. “That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”
With no word of any kind on when she would be released from custody, fans across Twitter shared their concern for her safety. As she has not put out a statement of any kind across social media, many hoped to get an update of any kind.
Plenty of users wanted an update on if Lennox was safe and plenty Retweeted and liked in support.
No seriously, one user really wanted to make sure Ari Lennox was okay.
As it seems many people have missed it, Lennox’s manager, Justin LaMotte, did Tweet that she was “safe and appreciates the support” of her fans.
We’ll just have to wait and see if Ari Lennox eventually posts about her experience to get further details.