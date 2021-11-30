Fans concerned for Ari Lennox after arrest at Amsterdam airport

Courtney Shadae Salter, better known around the world as Ari Lennox, is quite the popular R&B artist. With songs like “Shea Butter Baby” going platinum as well as “Got Me,” “BMO,” and most recently “Pressure” being major hits, it’s likely many have heard her at some point on the radio.

However, on Nov. 29, she sent out a Tweet that seriously worried fans. “I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me,” she said on Twitter. She also lobbied serious accusations against the security team at the Amsterdam airport saying, “F**k Amsterdam security. They hate black people.”

According to the Dutch military police, who are in charge of security at the airport, Lennox was arrested because of aggressive behavior towards an airline official. “Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down,” spokesman Robert van Kapel said to Reuters. “That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

They’re arresting me — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

With no word of any kind on when she would be released from custody, fans across Twitter shared their concern for her safety. As she has not put out a statement of any kind across social media, many hoped to get an update of any kind.

We haven’t heard from Ari Lennox since yesterday. No story posts or anything. — Erick Bankhead 💍 (@theericklouis) November 30, 2021

Plenty of users wanted an update on if Lennox was safe and plenty Retweeted and liked in support.

I would like an update on Ari Lennox NOW — Danita, its Christmas! (@andallthatjasz) November 30, 2021

WE NEED A UPDATE ON ARI LENNOX!!?! IS MY GIRL GOOD OR WHAT?! pic.twitter.com/ZrQcuE2YAh — Black Lives Still Matter (@wiz_thcreator) November 30, 2021

No seriously, one user really wanted to make sure Ari Lennox was okay.

I need an update on Ari Lennox. I need to know that she’s okay. pic.twitter.com/6GCBI0dqAp — Charmaine ⚡️ (@suave_baee) November 30, 2021

As it seems many people have missed it, Lennox’s manager, Justin LaMotte, did Tweet that she was “safe and appreciates the support” of her fans.

hey everyone, ari is safe and appreciates the support and everyone checking on her — Justin LaMotte (@JustinLaMotte) November 29, 2021

We’ll just have to wait and see if Ari Lennox eventually posts about her experience to get further details.