Fans in shock over singer Jesy Nelson’s latest fling

While not everyone around the world knows of the British girl group Little Mix despite them becoming the first group to win the British version of The X Factor in 2011, many more recognize one of their former singers, Jesy Nelson. When she left the group in 2020 and eventually teamed up with Nicki Minaj to release “Boyz” in 2021, her name was on the musical map.

Now, however, fans are in shock over just how cruel they believe she’s being to one of her former bandmates. Photos have surfaced of her kissing Lucien Laviscount, Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s ex-boyfriend. You can check out the photos below.

Jesy Nelson confirms romance with, Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s ex, Lucien Laviscount, as they share a passionate kiss during romantic ride in London. pic.twitter.com/GAQ1hbkTYC — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingzz) November 29, 2021

Unsurprisingly, the internet was floored at the revelation, with one user going so far as to say that Nelson is “one evil woman” over the entire affair.

the way she’s throwing out 10 years of “friendship” just like that. first enabling nicki to shade leigh anne and now dating her ex????? jesy nelson you are one evil woman https://t.co/Rfl7sDpPLn — ali (@twigsalterego) November 29, 2021

This comes after Nelson was previously called out for “blackfishing”⏤pretending to be (or altering the appearance to look) ethnically Black⏤after previously being warned by Pinnock that doing so would be offensive, according to reports from The U.S. Sun.

At the time, Nicki Minaj slammed Pinnock over what she claimed was simply jealousy over Nelson’s success. Pinnock responded in an interview with Page Six saying, “I’m 30 years old. I know my character, you know my character, anyone that meets me knows my f**king character. That’s all I care about.”

jesy nelson dating leigh-anne's ex…seriously I thought It couldn't get any worse — anne🧣 (@redlover91) November 29, 2021

jesy nelson you will never be leigh anne get over it https://t.co/6u2Jzhm7UX — fazi (taylor's version) (@theciwywprint) November 29, 2021

Some fans thought that anyone defending Nelson was unconscionable, with one posting a GIF asking everyone defending her to shut up.

Lmao Jesy Nelson fans still defending her 🥴 … pic.twitter.com/P9H5ZtHwbO — B. Boucher (@justweldon3) November 29, 2021

It seems that most people online think that Jesy Nelson’s latest fling isn’t appropriate, but we want to know what you think! Sound off in the comments below.