Father John Misty announces first U.S. tour in four years

Father John Misty will be hitting the road solo for the first time since 2018. Misty, aka Joshua Michael Tillman, will tour in support of his latest album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, which drops this Friday. The artist has already shared four singles from the project; “Funny Girl,” “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” “Q4,” and his latest, the album’s closing track, “The Next 20th Century.”

While Misty did join Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on tour as co-headliner in 2019, and has played several one-stop gigs and festival dates, this is his first solo tour in four years. His SubPop labelmate Suki Waterhouse will open for the tour’s North American dates. The tour kicks off on June 26 in Greenfield, Massachusetts, and concludes its North American leg in Durham, North Carolina on October 8. Misty will then tour Northern Europe and the U.K. next year from February to March. Misty will be joined by the Colorado Symphony for his July 31 date at Red Rocks, and will play Radio City Music Hall on September 22, accompanied by the New York Pops Orchestra.

Misty will also play the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, namesake of one of his first singles, “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings,” in Los Angeles on August 18.

The complete tour dates are:

North America 2022

Sat. June 26 – Greenfield, MA – Green River Festival

Fri. July 08 – Des Moines, IA – 80/35 Music Festival

Sun. July 31 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ The Colorado Symphony *

Wed. Aug. 03 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts By The Bay *

Fri. Aug. 05 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas *

Sat. Aug. 06 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *

Mon. Aug. 08 – Oklahoma City, OK- The Criterion *

Tue. Aug. 09 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

Thu. Aug. 11 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall *

Fri. Aug. 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater *

Sat. Aug. 13 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater *

Sun. Aug. 14 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum *

Thu. Aug. 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery *

Sat. Aug. 20 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *

Tue. Aug. 23 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre *

Thu. Aug. 25 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum *

Fri. Aug. 26 – Port Townsend, WA – THING Festival

Sat. Aug. 27 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Square *

Mon. Sept. 12 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! *

Tue. Sept. 13 – Philadelphia, PA- The Met Philadelphia *

Fri. Sept. 16 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island *

Sat. Sept. 17 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *

Mon. Sept. 19 – Charleston, SC – The Riviera Theater *

Tue. Sept. 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

Thu. Sept. 22 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall w/ The New York Pops *

Fri. Sept. 23 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion *

Sat. Sept. 24 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Festival

Mon. Sept. 26 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS *

Tue. Sept. 27 – Toronto, ON – Roy Thomson Hall *

Thu. Sept. 29 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre *

Fri. Sept. 30 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *

Sat. Oct. 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *

Mon. Oct. 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater *

Tue. Oct. 04 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall *

Thu. Oct. 06 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

Fri. Oct. 07 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *

Sat. Oct. 08 – Durham, NC – DPAC *

* w/ Suki Waterhouse

Europe 2023

Sat. Feb. 25 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

Tue. Feb. 28 – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus

Thu. March 02 – Denmark, DK – KB Hallen

Fri. March 03 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

Sat. March 04 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

Mon. March 06 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

Tue. March 07 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

Thu. March 09 – London, UK- O2 Academy Brixton

Mon. March 13 – Gateshead, UK – Sage Gateshead

Wed. March 15 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands

Fri. March 17 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

Presale tickets will be available on April 6 at 10 am (local time) for all shows. Use the password CanFlub. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on April 8 at 10 am (local time).