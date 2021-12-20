Following a rough couple of years in the world of music festivals due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that discouraged many from gathering in large crowds — and causing many events to announce cancellations — music fans in Memphis, Tennessee can now look forward to a full lineup of acts slated for 2022 as part of the Beale Street Music Festival.

The music festival is just one part of a larger, international festival, called Memphis in May, of whom officials confirmed Monday the music headliners Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Three 6 Mafia, among others, will take part.

Kenny Brown, Sue Foley, DaBaby, Modest Mouse, Trigger Hippy, Dirty Honey, Soccer Mommy, Lindsey Buckingham, Moneybagg Yo, The Glorious Sons, Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Sarkodie were among the other acts announced to take part in the festival, with the full 60-artist lineup slated for announcement in early February next year.

Next year’s music festival will run from April 29 to May 1 at Liberty Park, with the usual venue — Tom Lee Park — being unavailable due to renovations.

This is the third time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Foo Fighters will headline at the festival, with previous appearances including 2000 and 2004. They previously played in Memphis back in 2018 to a sold-out show.

This all comes after the 2020 and 2021 editions of the festival were canceled due to the pandemic. Many of the artists who were previously slated for the ’20 festival — including DaBaby, Three 6 Mafia, Lil Wayne, Smashing Pumpkins, and Lindsay Buckingham — are now slated to appear at the ’22 edition. But Weezer and The Lumineers are among the acts that were once slated for the ’20 festival but aren’t able to come next year.

