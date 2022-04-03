The 2022 Grammys are in full swing, and while the night is undoubtedly a celebration, a sense of heartache looms around the ceremony. The Foo Fighters added three wins to their winning repertoire with the 2022 ceremony, but after the untimely passing of Taylor Hawkins, the band has understandably taken time away to mourn their friend, heal, and “pull loved ones close” as they encouraged fans to do as well.

The Foo Fighters were set to take the Grammy’s stage tonight, but the band recently confirmed that future gigs are on hold at this time. A tribute to Taylor Hawkins was planned in honor of the enormously talented artist, as confirmed in a statement to Variety from CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music, and live events, Jack Sussman.

“We will honor his memory in some way. We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end.”

The music realm without Hawkins is something hard to fathom for long-time fans, and his legacy will continue to live on by those who love him and the music they create. The tribute to Hawkins tonight is proof that his talent and passion touched people’s lives worldwide.

12 time Grammy winners before tonight’s ceremony, The Foo Fighters are 15-time winners now. Fans immediately said that the wins were for Hawkins and sent shouts of support and love for the band currently dealing with so much heaviness. It’s a light for them, their loved ones, and of course, for Hawkins.

Best Rock Performance — “Making A Fire”

Best Rock Song — “Waiting On A War”

Best Rock Album — Medicine At Midnight

The wins are a testament to how much his peers loved and respected Hawkins, and the music industry won’t be the same without him.