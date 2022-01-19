Mac Miller (born Malcolm James McCormick) is being honored today by friends, fans, and loved ones as they celebrate the life and the legacy he left behind. Miller passed away in Sept. 2018, and his family has worked hard to ensure that his message and spirit continue to have their place in this world.

Miller shared messages of honesty regarding the things he struggled with, encouraging his fans to come to terms with, and to work through, pain and difficult seasons of their own. His talent surpassed many in the industry, which was only enhanced by his kindness as the musician always looked for opportunities to help others.

Rolling Stone shared a quote from their last interview with Miller within a tribute piece to the artist talented beyond measure. Miller told Rolling Stone that he’d been living, growing, and letting things go that were beyond his control in the weeks leading up to his passing.

Several of Miller’s close friends sent notes to Rolling Stone, and they’re as poignant as they are emotional. Miller touched fans’ lives around the globe, but it’s always been clear that his impact on his loved ones made them better.

Thundercat penned a sweet message to Miller and shared his hopes for this celebration in the afterlife.

“I really wish I could hear the soundtrack to where you’re at that you would create because I’m pretty sure that’s intense, extreme. On this birthday, I hope that you get everything that you want, everything that you think you want, everything you didn’t want or didn’t ask for…I hope you get all of that. I hope it’s as extreme as it was here. Because it was fun. Love,Thundercat”

Wiz Khalifa also sent a note to Mac and reflected on their time together.

“Mac, I miss you, man. Today would have been your 30th birthday, you were gone too soon. I remember our early days back at ID Labs in Pixburgh with E. Dan making legendary music. You were the young homie coming up so fast and representing the Burgh. We’ll never forget you, man. Love you, bro, happy birthday. Love, Wiz”

Today, tributes to Miller have been pouring out via social media platforms as those he left behind celebrate what would have been his 30th birthday. From clips of his best performances to notes sharing Miller’s impact on their lives, the Tweets celebrating him today are full of emotion.

Happy Birthday Dear Malcolm 🤍🎂 #HBDMac pic.twitter.com/WSWiUyAUtE — The Mac Miller Memoir (@MacMillerMemoir) January 19, 2022

NPR shared Miller’s Tiny Desk concert from August of 2018 to honor his birthday.

Mac Miller would have turned 30 today. In remembrance, here's his Tiny Desk concert from August 2018. https://t.co/WvzXNGnCVS — NPR (@NPR) January 19, 2022

Happy Birthday to the beloved Mac Miller. ❤️🕊️



The incredible presence that accompanied you to our stage time and time again was truly unmatched. Most Dope, that’s forever! pic.twitter.com/L6xiY77yVE — The Rave / Eagles Club (@therave) January 19, 2022

the coolest Mac Miller photo. HBD. pic.twitter.com/vPlI24dVbA — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) January 19, 2022

Today we honor the birthday of Mac Miller, a true talent to the hip-hop scene. Long live Mac 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ZsU43FjhDv — Spotify (@Spotify) January 19, 2022

Happy Birthday to a man who literally deserved the world 🥺 https://t.co/u0vVXcD9hI — 𝙏𝙖𝙧𝙖 𝘼 𝙣 𝙜 𝙚 𝙡 🌸🕊🦢 (@TaraAng1111) January 19, 2022

Several of Miller’s fans, loved ones, and friends share the same sentiment — the world isn’t as bright without Miller.