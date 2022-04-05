Garth Brooks may have friends in low places, but that doesn’t mean the country music star doesn’t know how to experience the high life. While Brooks is one of the most successful solo artists in America, he has dabbled in many other fields, and his newest venture is the most ambitious yet.

According to reports, Brooks plans to open a honky-tonk located in Nashville’s Lower Broadway neighborhood, meaning residents and visitors will soon have the opportunity to meet friends in Lower Broadway places. Brooks brought the three-story building, the former home of the Nashville Sporting Club and Paradise Park, in December 2021. In a statement released on his website, Brooks said:

“We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably THE hottest spot in the country. The goal is a classic honky-tonk that welcomes all and encourages love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of Country Music!”

The release also confirms that Brooks has teamed up with local hospitality firm Strategic Hospitality, owned by Benjamin and Max Goldberg, to manage the project. Strategic Hospitality has worked on many projects in the area, including the Downtown Sporting Club and Paradise Park Trailer Resort. In the release, the Goldbergs said:

“Garth’s long-standing commitment to Nashville is far beyond music and has been so meaningful to our city. We couldn’t be more excited than to help him bring his concept to reality.”

In Nashville, the concept of a honky-tonk has a long and storied history, playing a massive role in the region’s musical culture. Historically, honky-tonks were cheap bars that offered live music, usually in the country genre, without a cover charge. However, these bars stood out as they provided a more casual experience than a traditional concert. It was common for artists to jam or test new material at these venues. Interestingly, the origin of the word “honky-tonk” is heavily debated, with there being no accepted origin for the name.

Nashville makes a big deal of its honky-tonks, and the Lower Broadway area is dubbed as “Honky-Tonk Highway” due to its high concentration of new and historic honky-tonk bars and venues inspired by them. This means that Brooks’ new venture will fit right into the area.

Currently, there are no confirmed details or opening dates for the bar. However, the press release assures readers that: “further details about 411 Broadway regarding the concept and its opening will be announced as they become available.”