New date for 2022 Grammy Awards and move to Las Vegas confirmed

The music industry’s night of nights has seen both a new date and location announced, after postponing last week due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a press release delivered on Jan. 5, the Recording Academy confirmed that the 2022 Grammy Awards would be postponed due to concerns over the Omicron strain of COVID-19. The original date penciled for the awards ceremony was Jan. 31 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Today the Recording Academy confirmed its new date and a new location for the music industry’s highest honors, with the date now scheduled for April 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the first time the Grammys will take place in Las Vegas and just the 5th different location for the awards in its history. The Recording Academy also confirmed the 64th GRAMMY Awards would be available to view via Paramount Plus.

Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. expressed his excitement at the new location and his hopes for a “world-class” show. He also confirmed that the Recording Academy had been “inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community.” He continued by saying they were “humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy’s mission.”

Host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, was confirmed to return as the 2022 show’s master of ceremonies after hosting the event in 2021.