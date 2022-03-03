Harry Styles fans are convinced they found his secret TikTok

A TikTok account going by the handle Suemonella has only been around for two weeks, give or take. It’s following just six other accounts, and has only posted six videos, none of which appear to show the user. But it’s already picked up half a million followers. Why?

Well, some fans are pretty convinced it belongs to Harry Styles, and that it contains a small trove of clues about his desperately longed-for third album.

Styles’ upcoming album, known to fans as HS3, has been the subject of speculation for months, with millions of the former One Direction star’s fans regularly scouring the internet for clues of when the disc might actually drop. The Suemonella account has proven a mother lode of speculation fuel, and many true believers are taking it as confirmation that Styles is indeed in the studio right now, working on the follow-up to his smash hit double platinum- selling second album, Fine Line.

The two most recent videos on the account feature a plaque awarded to the singer when his hit song, “Watermelon Sugar,” surpassed 1 billion streams on the service. Of course, there is no way to know, or even anyone to confirm if the plaque is bonafide, but fans aren’t letting that stop them speculating that the account is indeed tied to Styles, especially as both plaque-featuring videos appear to take place in a film studio of some kind. The set-like surroundings have led some to theorize that Styles may be in the midst of shooting press material, or even a cover photo for the hoped-for album.

Other clues suggest that the account may indeed be a pre-press intro to HS3 intended for his fans to discover: Styles was allegedly photographed leaving the Famous Abbey Road studios in mid-February, and the person in the photos appears to be carrying a phone open to the TikTok account in question — which, at that time, had posted only two videos.

An additional video on the account shows a woman appearing to be Wolf Alice lead singer Ellie Rowsell, alongside a band call sheet with “Wolf Alice” written on it. The band will be opening for Styles’ upcoming European tour.

Lastly, a sheet of paper near the plaque in the most recent videos appears to read, “HS3 announcement video”. The Sun recently revealed that Styles has been surreptitiously filming a “top secret” music video in London. Many fans posit that this may be a teaser for the video’s release.

In any case, Styles hasn’t revealed any of his hole cards in regards to HS3 yet, or at least, not in any official capacity. It remains to be seen whether or not Suemonella is a massive Easter egg, or a giant troll.