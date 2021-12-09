Harry Styles to headline huge free concert in Miami Beach

If you’re a Styler (Harry Styles fan) and didn’t get a chance to see Styles during his massive Love on Tour jaunt, not to worry.

Capital One revealed that the former One Direction member is headlining a free concert called the Beach Bash on Dec. 30 at Lummus Park in South Beach, Florida.

The concert is part of the Capital One Orange Bowl college football playoff semifinal celebration. Capital One cardholders are eligible for free tickets starting at 11 am on Dec. 20. The general public can get the rest of the tickets starting Dec. 21 at noon.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and are limited to two a person.

R&B star Khalid, who recently released Scenic Drive (The Tape) EP, is also on the bill.

“We can’t wait to ring in the new year with the Playoff Semifinal game at the Capital One Orange Bowl and host Capital One Beach Bash featuring Harry Styles and Khalid,” said Byron Daub, a Vice President at Capital One. “We’re thrilled to provide a top-notch entertainment experience for fans and customers again this year through our continued partnership.”

Previous iterations of Beach Bash featured Dave Matthews Band with Walk the Moon in 2018 and Imagine Dragons and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis in 2015. Styles recently finished his tour with a sold-out show in Elmont, New York.

“I’d just like to take a second to say to all of you that what you have given me in this tour is something I will never be able to express to you, because what you have shared with us every single night… emotionally, you have been so, so generous to me, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Styles said at the show. “I really, really did not know if this tour was going to happen, and I thank you for everything you’ve done to be able to make it happen.”

Styles also said he had new music on the way, telling the crowd that he was “going to go away for a little bit, and we’ll work on some stuff and we’ll come back and see you very soon.”

Khalid, on the other hand, said his new music was “one of those projects that I’ve been holding onto my heart for so long.”

“I’ve learned a lot about myself and who I am as a creative and I feel like the collaborators that I worked with as well are adults that I respect,” the singer said. “When I listen to this project, it just sounds like a more mature version of myself.”

Potential concert goers need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend the bash.