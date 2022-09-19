Here are all of the records that ‘Phantom of the Opera’ set as Broadway’s longest-running musical

There’s nothing like the promise of steadfast and all-encompassing love to bring audiences to a project. With the guarantee that love never dies, The Phantom of the Opera is a show that continues to bring audiences to the theater to laugh, cry, and exist in a realm where love is truly at the heart of the story.

News broke last week that The Phantom of the Opera is ending its Broadway run, and it feels a bit like heartache unfolding in front of us. A staple to the theater community, it’s hard to picture Broadway without The Phantom, Christine, and Raoul.

The shocking announcement also notes that the show was simply too costly to keep up in a post-pandemic world. With audiences not returning to the theater with the same zest as they once were, the show can’t continue to run. It’s a bittersweet and ironic love story of its own, the goodbye that was never to be uttered.

As we look at the longest-running Broadway show with the most heartwrenching and intriguing love story, it’s not hard to understand why its closing is so devastating. It’s still important to look at the legacy it leaves behind and the records The Phantom of the Opera set.

The Phantom of the Opera is Broadway’s longest-running show

The Phantom of the Opera is a record-setting Broadway show, with Guinness World Records sharing that The Phantom of the Opera set an untouchable standard in the theater realm.

The Phantom of the Opera is Broadway’s longest-running show and will take its final bow after 35 years and an incredible 13,925 performances. First opening on January 26, 1988 — the show reaching 35 years before its Broadway goodbye is an honor for those associated with the performance.

George Lee Andrews sets a Broadway record

George Lee Andrews, who is well-known for his portrayal of Monsieur André in The Phantom of the Opera, holds a record for most performances in the same Broadway show.

Andrews performed in Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera for a total of 9,382 shows. The record he set will be nearly impossible to break, and it speaks to his talent, dedication, and immeasurable love for theater.

Speaking to Guinness World Records, he shared gratitude for everything that The Phantom of the Opera had done.

“I am absolutely thrilled that ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway has made it into the Guinness World Records 2013 Edition. I would like to thank the performers, musicians and crew who have worked on the show over the years and the millions of fans who have come to see it. ‘Phantom’ is the longest-running show in the history of Broadway and celebrates its twenty-fifth birthday next year; that makes me immensely proud.”

Having joined the cast at its opening in 1988, Andrews ended his run in September 2011.

London’s Phantom of the Opera is also breaking records

In 2016, Philip Griffiths became a Guinness World Records holder for the longest time performing in the same West End production. Joining the show in 1990, when the record was set, he’d worked on the show for 25 years. Broadway World shared a quote from Griffiths on his record-setting run.

“I’m truly humbled by it and delighted to have achieved it as I doubt anyone else will better it and no show will probably run long enough for anyone to do so. It’s been a joy working on PHANTOM for all these years and the buzz is still there after 30 years at Her Majesty’s Theatre. Long may it reign.”

Unfortunately, Griffiths’ run with The Phantom of the Opera ended after 30 years, and the following Tweet shares a moving quote from the talented actor about the departure.

Philip Griffiths joined the London cast of @PhantomOpera in 1990. Now about to turn 75, he's been let go from the show after 30 years; he tells @TheStage how rejected he felt. And upset that Cameron Mackintosh @CamMackLtd didn't tell the company himself. https://t.co/kAM279KLEB pic.twitter.com/huUH9812n2 — Mark Shenton 💙 (@ShentonStage) May 1, 2021

The Phantom of the Opera is a 7-time Tony winner

Winning seven Tony awards, The Phantom of the Opera isn’t just a record-setting/breaking show; it’s a highly regarded and honored piece of theater.

The Phantom of the Opera won in the following categories, as noted by the official website for the show.

Best Musical

Leading Actor in a Musical – Michael Crawford

Featured Actress in a Musical – Judy Kaye (Carlotta)

Director (Musical) – Hal Prince

Set Designer – Maria Bjornson

Costume Designer – Maria Bjornson

Lighting Designer – Andrew Bridge

The Phantom of the Opera will take the stage for the final time on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Majestic Theater. Just like The Phantom’s love for Christine continues, fans of the production will continue to leave a rose for the romantic story for years to come.