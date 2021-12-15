Here are the most popular Christmas albums from your favorite celebs

Some people find Christmas music during the holiday season to be super annoying, while others absolutely love how sweet, cheerful, and uplifting the seasonal songs are.

Christmas music is typically about Santa Claus, the birth of Jesus Christ, or even sharing kisses under the mistletoe. Regardless of the subject matter, plenty of famous musicians have taken part in the tradition of creating awesome Christmas albums filled with plenty of holiday cheer.

Here are some of the most noteworthy celebrity Christmas albums in recent history, all of which are sure to make your season bright.

Merry Christmas by Mariah Carey

Merry Christmas is an album by Mariah Carey that was released in 1994. To this day, it’s still considered one of the biggest holiday albums of all time since it includes the song “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” The catchy tune has all the right elements, fitting into the pop, gospel, R&B, and soul music genres, ensuring that people with vastly different tastes will enjoy it.

Under the Mistletoe by Justin Bieber

Under the Mistletoe is Justin Bieber’s debut Christmas album and second album overall. He released it in 2011 and ended up snagging the number one spot on the US Billboard 200 chart because of it. After just one week, the album sold over 210,000 copies. Some of the songs included on it are “Mistletoe,” “Home This Christmas,” and “Drummer Boy,” just to name a few.

A Legendary Christmas by John Legend

John Legend‘s music is considered “legendary” by fans across the board. The main reason why? He has one of the smoothest voices ever! Who could possibly forget the song he dedicated to his wife Chrissy Teigen called “All of Me?” His Christmas album was released in 2018 as his sixth overall studio album. The album includes amazing collaborations with artists such as Stevie Wonder and Esperanza Spalding. Legend even went on tour for this Christmas album from November to December of that year.

Christmas and Chill by Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s voice is unforgettable and in the past she’s even been compared to Mariah Carey a handful of times. She released her Christmas album Christmas and Chill in 2015 with Republic Records. It’s considered a follow-up to her 2013 Christmas album Christmas Kisses and her 2014 Christmas single “Santa Tell Me.” Christmas music is something Grande knows well and her history with all this wonderfully holiday-themed music proves it.

Home for Christmas by *NSYNC

*NSYNC is one of the most beloved boy bands of all time and Home for Christmas is one of the albums they released to help set that reputation in stone. They released Home for Christmas in 1998 exclusively in the United States, which was definitely the right thing to do after the initial success of their debut album not long before it. The Christmas album included songs like “Under My Tree” and “The Only Gift.” Even though *NSYNC is no longer an active boy band, their Christmas album will live on forever.

Every Day is Christmas by Sia

Every Day is Christmas is the eighth studio album by the talented Australian singer-songwriter Sia, released by Atlantic Records and Monkey Puzzle in 2017. The album includes songs like “Candy Cane Lane” and “Puppies are Forever.” Sia has one of the most powerful singing voices ever, so it’s nice to listen to her as she spreads her talent through the holidays. She’s spent so much time over the years writing songs for many other artists, so for this album, she’s making sure her voice is heard.

Sounds of the Season: The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection by Taylor Swift

Someone like Taylor Swift knows just how important the holiday season is when it comes around every single year. A lot of Swift songs tend to be about falling in love and experiencing whirlwind romances, but this time around she was totally focused on Christmas songs for the whole family to enjoy. Her album includes the songs “White Christmas,” “Christmases When You Were Mine,” and a beautiful cover of “Last Christmas.” Swift has die-hard fans who are totally obsessed with her lyricism, passion, and angelic voice, and she certainly doesn’t disappoint when it comes to her Christmas album.

Snoop Dogg Presents Christmas in the Dogg House by Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg Presents Christmas in the Dogg House is a compilation album created by none other than Snoop Dogg. It includes a long list of holiday songs from a bunch of super talented people. In fact, this album has 20 tracks on it altogether. It was released in 2008 and fits into the gangster rap and West Coast hip-hop categories, with music from The Hustle Boyz, Bad Lucc, Nate Dogg, Soopafly, and several other artists. When people think of Christmas music, they don’t always think about the hip-hop genre too quickly. Snoop Dogg was clearly keen on the idea of opening the world up to the new possibilities of seeing Christmas music in a different light.

Slay Belles by RuPaul

Slay Belles is the ninth studio album and second Christmas album to come from the most well-known and popular drag queen in America. Of course we’re talking about RuPaul! He exclusively released his album to iTunes and Amazon in 2015 and eventually it was made available on Spotify as well. The title is a play on words, as it also sounds like “sleigh bells.” RuPaul spends a lot of time focused on his reality TV show, but he definitely took some time out of his busy schedule to put together an awesome Christmas album.

Christmas by Michael Bublé

For Michael Bublé, Christmas was the seventh studio album released on his musical résumé back in 2011. His Christmas music easily fits into the jazz, pop, and swing music categories. It includes songs like “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” There’s something super romantic about the songs on this charming album, and Bublé certainly didn’t miss a beat when putting it together.

