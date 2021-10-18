Here’s Everything To Know About Lizzo

American pop star Lizzo has had social media on fire ever since she twerked at Cardi B’s birthday bash earlier this week, but it wasn’t the twerking that had people talking. What really drew people’s attention was the shimmering see-through purple crystal dress that Lizzo wore to the occasion. What threw people off was the fact that Lizzo was nearly naked underneath, allowing everyone to see most of her “goodies.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Lizzo has made waves online for provocatively pushing the bounds of sexiness. Standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing in at 308 pounds, Lizzo has never been shy about embracing and seductively putting her body on full display. Whether it’s twerking while playing the flute or belting bold lyrics of female empowerment for plus-size women, Lizzo has become well-known for her unapologetic and in-your-face attitude. But how much do we really know about the superstar?

Who is Lizzo?

According to Famous Births Deaths, Lizzo was born Melissa Viviane Jefferson in Detroit, Michigan in April of 1988. When her family moved to Houston, she began to foster her musical roots with gospel and flute lessons. She started rapping as a teenager and at 14 formed a group called Cornrow Clique. It was around this time that she earned the nickname “Lizzo” as a variant of “Lissa” in the cadence of Jay-Z’s “Izzo” from the rap mogul’s “H.O.V.A.”

She went on to study music at the University of Houston, where she continued developing her passion and mastery of the flute. At 21, she decided to pursue a musical career full-time and lived the hard life of an aspiring artist, even living out of her car for a while. During that time, she was very active in music and interacted with many other underground musicians, which led her to become a founding member of many ensemble acts such as The Chalice, The Clerb, Grrrl Prty, Absynthe, and Ellypseas.

She then went independent and released her first studio album, Lizzobangers, in October of 2013. Afterward, she released her second album Big Grrl Small World in 2015, which managed to land her a deal at Atlantic Records. Four year later, Lizzo released her third studio album Cuz I Love You in 2019 and finally broke the mainstream barrier with her singles “Juice” and “Truth Hurts.” These songs helped the album peak in the top ten of the Billboard 200.

The album and singles also ended up earning her three Grammy Awards for Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts,” and Best Traditional R&B Performance for the song “Jerome.” In the blink of an eye, she had become one of the most interesting musical artists of 2019.

Lizzo also proved that she was much more than a rapper, singer, and songwriter. Later that year, she showed off her acting chops as she voice the character of Lydia in the animated film Ugly Dolls and starred in the stripper drama Hustlers with none other than her bestie, Cardi B. She later went on to receive a Billboard Music Award, a BET award, and two Soul Train Music Awards, prompting Time magazine to name her Entertainer of the Year in 2019.

Back again for another run in 2021, Lizzo has returned with the new single “Rumors” featuring her pal Cardi, and it seems the 33-year old is poised to remind everyone that she’s still very much around.

After all the grinding (no pun intended) Lizzo has done to get where she is now, she’s entitled to feel “free” as she dances in barely nothing at all. With all those awards, she’s got to be rolling in a reasonable amount of dough, right?

How much money has Lizzo made so far?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lizzo is currently worth $10 million. That’s not bad, all things considered, but it could definitely be higher. Hopefully with a new album and social media in a frenzy over her wardrobe decisions, Lizzo will be able to increase her earnings when she finally releases her fourth studio album.

Who is Lizzo dating?

Lizzo is very happy with her life right now. No, she hasn’t finally f****d Drake or gotten her private time with Chris Evans, although Swae Lee seems like he’s willing to shoot his shot after he left three eye emojis and two love hearts emojis under Lizzo’s Twitter post from the birthday bash.

👀👀👀😍😍 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) October 14, 2021

However, according to the “Truth Hurts” singer, she is happily engaged to herself.

“I’m a very, very single b****,” Lizzo once said in an interview with People magazine. “But even if I were in a relationship, I am a single-minded individual, and I really like my freedom. I think there’s a lot of people that need to be in relationships and need to be in love. I want it sometimes, but I don’t need it.”

We can’t argue with that. It’s always best to love yourself before getting attached to someone else. And if you’re making money and having fun to boot, why not live a little? Might as well flaunt the skin that we’re in since we only get to live once.