While tattoos are most certainly a person’s personal business, things get considerably murkier when they’re posted on the internet. Today, users logging onto Twitter may have been confused to see “Larry” trending and would have likely been even more baffled to learn that it was because of musician Summer Walker.

The video that got the internet buzzing was of Walker with her boyfriend Larry, aka rapper LVRD Pharaoh. In it, the couple has matching facial name tattoos, which you can see in the post below.

People were quick to roast Walker across the internet, with one user asking the question that many wanted to: “Why would Summer tattoo that man name on her forehead?”

Why would Summer tattoo that man name on her forehead? Then his name Larry omfg lame as hell that lil girl is very stupid pic.twitter.com/GdTQkIhKwO — Rossi The Jeweler (@RossiSongo) November 23, 2021

Many simply said that having a name like Larry tattooed on your face was way too uncool, with one saying “you cannot pay me enough” to get that tattoo.

you cannot pay me enough to get “Larry” tattooed on my damn face — spice gurl didi ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ່࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘𐡏 𖣘♱𖣘 (@hydingadork) November 23, 2021

While we hate to break it to this Twitter user, Walker did, in fact, get a “lame ass name like Larry tatted on underneath her eye.” Or so it seems.

Summer Walker did not get no lame ass name like Larry tatted on underneath her eye. I know she didn’t. Im OVER IT. pic.twitter.com/MlYBSzpL74 — sky major (@skyverymajor) November 23, 2021

Many fans were upset, as her latest album, Still Over It, was about the journey of getting over a messy breakup. Now that she’s getting a man’s name tattooed on her face, they were disappointed at the decision’s seeming lack of ingenuity.

Tell me why summer walker dropped that album just to tattoo fuckin “larry” on her face 😭 pic.twitter.com/q2zewmennv — kaf  (@Kafiyaaaaa) November 23, 2021

Not Summer Walker giving us a whole album about how men aint shit and then going and doing some wreckless shit like tattoo a mans name on her forehead?? Girl who tf is LARRY?? Bye — yung row 🇵🇸 (@rowvnne) November 23, 2021

It looks like the internet just plain detests Summer Walker’s newest tattoo. Were you surprised to see Larry trending? What do you think of Walker’s new face ink? Sound off in the comments.