Trisha Yearwood is one of the greatest female country singers of our generation, releasing smash hits like “She’s In Love With The Boy,” “XXX’s and OOO’s (An American Girl),” “Walkaway Joe,” and more throughout her career thus far, even accepting the coveted June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award during the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday (April 7).

“Thank you @CMT for graciously honoring me with this award and naming it after one of my heroes, Ms. June Carter Cash who left a legacy of more than just her incredible talent, but inspired all of us with her heart. As I said last night, I take this as a challenge to be less about me and more about us — that’s where we all make a difference together,” she shared via Instagram after accepting the award.

Given the fact that she is a legend within the country music community — both as a musician and as an individual — Yearwood has been at the forefront of the media for as long as we can remember. Because of this, country music lovers all across the globe have been able to see her grow up in real time, simultaneously seeing changes in her physical appearance.

Releasing the iconic “She’s In Love With The Boy” in 1991, fans have seen Yearwood gain a few wrinkles here and there since the song’s debut, but that is not the only transformation that she has experienced. She has also shed a few pounds over the years, leaving country music lovers wondering what her weight loss journey looked like behind the scenes. Given how good she looks at age 59, we may want to implement some of her practices into our own lives!

How did Trisha Yearwood lose weight?

While she has not spoken out about her weight loss for quite some time, the global superstar gushed in an interview in 2013, “I designed my own plan that’s low-fat and low-sugar 90 percent of the time,” while the other 10 percent of the time, she ate her favorite foods, which include cornbread casserole, veggie burgers, and mashed potatoes.

This diet, on top of Zumba classes three times a week, helped Yearwood go from a size 14 to a size 10, admitting that she had lost 30 pounds at the time of the interview. How impressive is that?

Repping her slim physique at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, it is safe to say that Yearwood still follows these healthy habits, looking nothing short of sensational even a decade after her transformation.

With her physical appearance aside, country music lovers can stream all of Yearwood’s classics as we speak, on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more.

