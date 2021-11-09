How Many Children Does Lil Durk Have?

Many hip hop fans of the younger generation are well aware of who Lil Durk is. Being the only feature on Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Durk impressed listeners with his unique sound and gritty content. The Chicago rapper was also synonymous with the late King Von. The two were almost inseparable and even shared a criminal case together before Von’s passing in 2020.

Durk has been around a lot longer than people think. The 29-year-old has been on the scene since 2012, which puts him in the same OG class as fellow Chicago rappers Chief Keef, G Herbo, and Lil Bibby. Over the course of his career, Durk has been making waves in the water with a number of accomplishments.

The founder of the famous Chicago rap collective Only The Family, Durk started his career releasing rap tracks on social media. He began to gain fame with his mixtape Life Ain’t No Joke and got the attention of Def Jam recordings. Under Def Jam, Durk released another mixtape, Signed To The Streets, in 2013. The mixtape managed to earn him a spot in the top 10 mixtape releases of 2013 by Rolling Stone.

Since then, Durk has collaborated with artists like A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Future, Kevin Gates, and Ty Dolla Sign. However, mainstream audiences didn’t really pay him much attention until his feature on Drake’s single “Laugh Now Cry Later.” Thanks to his newfound success, Durk has experienced a resurgence in mainstream hip-hop. He’s actually had a phenomenal year, as his collaborative project with Lil Baby, The Voice Of Heroes, briefly ruled the streets this past summer.

Durk is at the peak of his career after 12 years of putting in work on the hip-hop scene, and like most rappers, his success opened the doors for him to meet plenty of women. This has led him to sire several children, but how many children, exactly?

According to the Sun, Durk has six children. Before he even started in the music business, he was already a father. He began dating Nicole Covone in 2008 and had his first kid, Angelo Banks, at the age of 17. Durk and Covone remained together until 2013, when Nicole gave birth to their second child, Bella. The couple broke up shortly after.

The breakup may be why Durk got another woman pregnant around that same time. Just a few months after the birth of Bella, Durk became a father again to his third child, Zayden Banks. So far, there is no record of who Zayden’s mother is. In 2014, Durk admitted to having fathered a fourth child, Du’mier Banks. The identity of Du’mier’s mother also remains a mystery.

It’s unclear when Durk fathered his fifth child, Skyler Banks, but it’s suspected that Tameka Kute may be Skyler’s mother. Durk’s most recent relationship with fashion blogger and Instagram model India Royale began in 2017. The following year, India gave birth to Durk’s sixth child, Willow Banks, in October of 2018.

Will Lil Durk have a seventh child? Only time will tell.