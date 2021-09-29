Lil Wayne has never been shy when it comes to his affection for the ladies. The former Cash Money Record alumni and Young Money CEO has expressed on countless occasions through his music that his love for females can never be limited to just one. Over the course of his career, the New Orleans rapper has been in relationships with numerous women and even has sired a few children in the process. So how many children does Lil Wayne have so far?

Shortly after Lil Wayne began to gain fame with the Cash Money supergroup the Hot Boys, he and his girlfriend Toya Johnson welcomed their daughter, Reginae, into the world as Wayne turned 16. After touring a few times over, he married Toya Johnson in 2004 and the couple later divorced in 2006.

According to Distractify, it was in 2008 that Lil Wayne welcomed his first son, Dwayne Carter, with radio host Sarah Vivian. However, the couple kept their interactions relatively quiet, which is probably why there were no details about their relationship before Dwayne’s birth.

Afterward, Lil Wayne began dating actress Lauren London and the couple welcomed Lil Wayne’s third child, Cameron, on September 9th, 2009. But Lauren London wasn’t the only one who was expecting a baby with the rapper. Lil Wayne also began dating R&B singer Nivea in 2002. The couple was romantically involved from 2002 to 2009, and during that time, Weezy was also dating Lauren London and Sarah Vivian. In 2009, Nivea welcomed Lil Wayne’s fourth child, Neal, in November 2009.

That makes four children by four different women. Lil Wayne was certainly a rolling stone, but at least he’s not as bad as Nick Cannon, who currently has seven children by four baby mamas.

Currently, all of Lil Wayne’s children are involved with entertainment in some form. His daughter Reginae is now a 22-year-old actress and social media personality. Meanwhile, his sons, 12-year-old Dwayne and 11-year-olds Cameron and Neal, are all aspiring rappers who all showed great potential on his last mixtape, No Ceilings Side B.

With celebrities still having kids well into their 50s, Lil Wayne still has plenty of time to father more children. The 38-year-old has been dating 34-year-old plus-size model Denise Bidot since 2020, so there’s a chance that we may see another addition to the Carter family soon enough.