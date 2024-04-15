How many times has Billy Joel been married?

Billy Joel has been providing the world with iconic hits for over five decades now, from “Uptown Girl” to “We Didn’t Start the Fire” he’s one of the most successful singers of all time, anyways, let’s have a look at his love life.

Elizabeth Weber

Joel got married for the first time at the age of 24 to Elizabeth Weber. Weber was actually married to the drummer in Joel’s first band, a man by the name of Jon Small. The two had an affair behind Small’s back for a time but were eventually found out causing the extramarital relationship to come to a premature end.

After Elizabeth disappeared from his life Joel began to spiral culminating in a suicide attempt which he described in an interview with Rolling Stone, “I went into the closet and said, ‘I’m gonna kill myself.” Luckily he didn’t do that, he was able to pull himself back. Eventually Elizabeth even came back into his life after divorcing Small. The pair got married in 1973, the same year that “Piano Man” was released.

Apparently Elizabeth was the inspiration for the classic songs “She’s Got a Way” and “She’s Always a Woman” so clearly she was very influential in Joel’s life. She was also his manager for a while as well. Joel and Weber stayed together for nine years, divorcing in 1982.

Christie Brinkley

Brinkley was a model and later an actress who Joel started dating in 1983 after meeting her while holidaying on a Caribbean island. She would later appear in the music video for “Uptown Girl” that same year. The pair got married in 1985 and were frequently snapped by paparazzi, it got so bad that, according to an article from InStyle, the pair started using fake names whenever they were booking hotels to avoid the attention.

Joel and Brinkley had a daughter together at the end of 1985; Alexa Ray Joel would go on to be a singer-songwriter just like her father. Alexa is the only child the two had together, although they both have children from other relationships. In 1994, Joel and Brinkley divorced after nine years of marriage.

Katie Lee

Joel wouldn’t marry again until ten years later, marrying 23-year-old Katie Lee at the age of 55. Talking with Oprah.com, Lee spoke about how the two met in a bar in 2003 and how fast their relationship moved, marrying just one year later in 2004. They also touched on the age gap which didn’t seem to be a problem for either of them.

He has this job that’s allowed him to be really immature for a long time—rock star, […] And I happen to be more mature for my age, so we meet somewhere in the middle.

The two would divorce in 2009 after being together for over five years.

Alexis Roderick

In 2015, Joel would marry for the fourth and final time (so far). The pair met in 2009 and according to an article from People, Roderick used to be an executive at Morgan Stanley although she left the industry not long after her marriage to the singer.

They have two daughters together, Della Rose, and Remy Anne who were born in 2015 and 2017, he would have been 68 when his youngest was born. Whilst she hasn’t got any songs about her just yet, Joel released new material for the first time in almost two decades in February, so maybe she’ll get something.

