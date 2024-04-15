Alexis Roderick, Della Rose Joel, Billy Joel, and Remy Anne Joel attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Category:
Music
Celebrities

How many times has Billy Joel been married?

Has the "Piano Man" found his "Uptown Girl?"
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 04:37 pm

Billy Joel has been providing the world with iconic hits for over five decades now, from “Uptown Girl” to “We Didn’t Start the Fire” he’s one of the most successful singers of all time, anyways, let’s have a look at his love life.

Recommended Videos

Elizabeth Weber

Joel got married for the first time at the age of 24 to Elizabeth Weber. Weber was actually married to the drummer in Joel’s first band, a man by the name of Jon Small. The two had an affair behind Small’s back for a time but were eventually found out causing the extramarital relationship to come to a premature end.

After Elizabeth disappeared from his life Joel began to spiral culminating in a suicide attempt which he described in an interview with Rolling Stone, “I went into the closet and said, ‘I’m gonna kill myself.” Luckily he didn’t do that, he was able to pull himself back. Eventually Elizabeth even came back into his life after divorcing Small. The pair got married in 1973, the same year that “Piano Man” was released. 

Apparently Elizabeth was the inspiration for the classic songs “She’s Got a Way” and “She’s Always a Woman” so clearly she was very influential in Joel’s life. She was also his manager for a while as well. Joel and Weber stayed together for nine years, divorcing in 1982.

Christie Brinkley

Brinkley was a model and later an actress who Joel started dating in 1983 after meeting her while holidaying on a Caribbean island. She would later appear in the music video for “Uptown Girl” that same year. The pair got married in 1985 and were frequently snapped by paparazzi, it got so bad that, according to an article from InStyle, the pair started using fake names whenever they were booking hotels to avoid the attention.

Joel and Brinkley had a daughter together at the end of 1985; Alexa Ray Joel would go on to be a singer-songwriter just like her father. Alexa is the only child the two had together, although they both have children from other relationships. In 1994, Joel and Brinkley divorced after nine years of marriage.

Katie Lee

Joel wouldn’t marry again until ten years later, marrying 23-year-old Katie Lee at the age of 55. Talking with Oprah.com, Lee spoke about how the two met in a bar in 2003 and how fast their relationship moved, marrying just one year later in 2004. They also touched on the age gap which didn’t seem to be a problem for either of them.

He has this job that’s allowed him to be really immature for a long time—rock star, […] And I happen to be more mature for my age, so we meet somewhere in the middle.

The two would divorce in 2009 after being together for over five years.

Alexis Roderick

In 2015, Joel would marry for the fourth and final time (so far). The pair met in 2009 and according to an article from People, Roderick used to be an executive at Morgan Stanley although she left the industry not long after her marriage to the singer.

They have two daughters together, Della Rose, and Remy Anne who were born in 2015 and 2017, he would have been 68 when his youngest was born. Whilst she hasn’t got any songs about her just yet, Joel released new material for the first time in almost two decades in February, so maybe she’ll get something.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Forget golf: Tiger Woods’ legacy will always be this Pandora’s box of controversy
Tiger Woods of the United States walks off the 18th green after finishing his round during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
Forget golf: Tiger Woods’ legacy will always be this Pandora’s box of controversy
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Where was Donald Trump born?
Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Where was Donald Trump born?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Who is Stephanie Winston Wolkoff and why is she throwing Melania Trump under the bus?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump stand together as he speaks with the media after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on March 19, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump, along with other registered Republican voters, cast ballots in the Presidential Preference Primary. There wasn't a ballot or election for Democrats since the Florida Democratic Party only provided the name of Joseph R. Biden Jr.
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Stephanie Winston Wolkoff and why is she throwing Melania Trump under the bus?
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu Apr 15, 2024
Read Article What happens if Trump is convicted of a crime?
Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
What happens if Trump is convicted of a crime?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 15, 2024
Read Article What is the Melania Trump ‘she knows’ photo and why has it gone viral?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What is the Melania Trump ‘she knows’ photo and why has it gone viral?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Forget golf: Tiger Woods’ legacy will always be this Pandora’s box of controversy
Tiger Woods of the United States walks off the 18th green after finishing his round during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
Forget golf: Tiger Woods’ legacy will always be this Pandora’s box of controversy
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Where was Donald Trump born?
Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Where was Donald Trump born?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Who is Stephanie Winston Wolkoff and why is she throwing Melania Trump under the bus?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump stand together as he speaks with the media after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on March 19, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump, along with other registered Republican voters, cast ballots in the Presidential Preference Primary. There wasn't a ballot or election for Democrats since the Florida Democratic Party only provided the name of Joseph R. Biden Jr.
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Stephanie Winston Wolkoff and why is she throwing Melania Trump under the bus?
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu Apr 15, 2024
Read Article What happens if Trump is convicted of a crime?
Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
What happens if Trump is convicted of a crime?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 15, 2024
Read Article What is the Melania Trump ‘she knows’ photo and why has it gone viral?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What is the Melania Trump ‘she knows’ photo and why has it gone viral?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 15, 2024
Author
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.