How much are U2 Las Vegas residency 2023 tickets at the Sphere and how you can get them?

As one of the long-standing rock bands of the past 4 decades, U2 continues to break barriers. The Irish rock band formed in 1976 and produced such albums as Joshua Tree, Rattle and Hum, and All That You Can’t Leave Behind. Fronted by outspoken activist Bono, U2 will be the first to christen the Las Vegas venue known as The Sphere.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the performance space is the largest spherical construction in the world and will host U2’s artist in residency entitled, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live. The Sphere won’t just be any performance space. It is the height of technology with motion graphics that wrap around the building itself.

“That’s the thing about the resolution of this screen and photoreal potential of it is that if you show what’s outside the building on this wrap-around screen, the building disappears,” Bono told CBS News. The experience is likely to be so spectacular that it is no wonder tickets are flying off the shelves. So to speak.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Starting Sept. 29, U2 will perform in Las Vegas until practically the end of the year. After September, their dates go as follows: Oct. 5, 7, 8, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, and 28. Then Nov. 1, 3, 4, followed by Dec. 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16. Obtaining tickets, however, may be a matter more complicated than scheduling. This close to the performance dates, tickets are officially sold out on Ticketmaster. If the Taylor Swift debacle was any indication, this was to be expected. Like most of the entertainment industry, concert tickets, too, have become subject to a Monopoly. Remember, kids: Pearl Jam was right.

But there is hope! (Not in the grand scheme of things, but for U2 fans.) Always remember there is the option of buying tickets from third-party websites, which is likely what everyone has to do these days. This late in the game, fans will have to expect to pay upwards of $200 a ticket, which can go as high as $300. If you’re lucky, the lowest ticket on Seat Geek is — as of this writing — going for $171. StubHub makes it slightly more difficult, and you have to select a date before finding prices that best suit your needs. Vivid Seats also require selecting a date to discover ticket prices.

As with anything in high demand, the longer you wait, the higher the prices get. But if you are lucky enough to get the chance, it should be a remarkable show. Viva Las Vegas!