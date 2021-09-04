How Much Is Post Malone’s Net Worth?

Have you ever heard the phrase, “out of sight, out of mind?” It’s usually used to describe a situation where a person who hasn’t been seen or heard from you in a while ends up being forgotten about. Such is the case with Post Malone. And before all of the Post Malone fans start in the comments section, let me clarify: I’m not talking about whether or not he’s still considered a hot artist in today’s culture. Instead, I’m referring to the fact that unless you’re a devout fan, Post Malone is not a name that instantly comes to mind when the conversation starts veering towards the topic of money. And though the world knows who Post Malone is, many are not making it their business to keep up with how much money the man is making. So how much is Post Malone currently worth? The answer may actually surprise you.

Post Malone’s genre blended sound of hip hop, country, pop, and rock elements has made him a household name in music. His debut single, “White Iverson,” hit one million views one month after its release, and since then, he has worked with Kanye West, Swae Lee, Young Thug, and Ty Dolla Sign.

His first studio album, Stoney (2016), has been certified double platinum. His second album, Beerbongs & Bentleys (2018), has earned the artist four Grammy nominations; and his third album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 in 2019.

It doesn’t look like Post has been doing bad for himself. That being said, I think it’s safe to assume he’s made a reasonable amount of money during the course of his career.

Like Billie Eilish, Post Malone writes almost all of his own music, which means he receives more royalties than artists who rely on songwriters to provide content. Then there’s the money from touring, where Malone currently makes $500,000 per concert before taxes and expenses. Jeez! That’s $1 million every two concerts! So just between 2019 and 2020, he was making $1.3 million per city. And Post does many concerts, so if you had any plans on doing any calculations, you might be at it for a while.

Then he has his endorsements. So far, Post Malone has had partnerships with Hyper X, True Religion, and Bud Light. He was even featured in a Super Bowl ad to promote the beer company’s new line of beer, Bud Light Seltzer. He also has a special brand of Rosay called Maison Number 9. So far, it’s been reported that Post has earned millions from such endorsements, but the exact figure has yet to be revealed.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, although Post Malone has made a gross total of $60 million between 2019 and 2020, he’s only currently worth $45 million. Keep in mind; this is after taxes and expenses. But if his next run is anything like his last run, something tells me that number is about to go up dramatically in 2023.