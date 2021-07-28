How old is Billie Eilish?

Billie Elish is unequivocally one of the biggest pop stars of the past decade boasting multiple award-winning records and millions of monthly listeners across streaming platforms.

Beginning her music career at 15 years old, Billie’s debut EP, Don’t Smile at Me, rose to the top of charts around the world including the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

In a short amount of time, Billie has become a household name and one of the most popular artists of today, but you may be wondering how old is she?

How old is Billie Elish?

Born on December 18, 2001, Billie Elish is currently 19 years old, but despite her young age, she has been able to accomplish a lot.

In 2019 Billie released her first full-length record When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? which was an instant success with its single Bury a Friend topping charts from its release. The follow-up to this single was another massively successful track of the record Bad Guy which would look to be Billie’s most iconic track to date.

Growing up in the public eye is a part of the journey Billie has been on but she hasn’t been alone with the brother and talented producer Finneas along for the ride. Not only has Finneas been an integral part of the writing process for Billie’s work, but he also performs live with her bringing their sibling chemistry to the stage.

Billie announced in April that she will be launching her second full-length album Happier Than Ever on July 30. She also shared its tracklisting, artwork, and a single from the record to get fans exciting for the release.

While she may be young, with no signs of slowing down Billie will lightly remain a household name in pop music for years to come.