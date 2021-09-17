How Tall Is Drake?

With his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy, Drake re-introduces himself in a way that feels all too familiar. Regardless of the record’s mixed critical reception, the Canadian rapper proves yet again that he is still a force to be reckoned with. In a way, he’s become more myth than man, which tends to cause his public image to be a bit hazy at times. Still, fans of the singer remain intrigued by him and his music. Let’s shed some light on the international music superstar.

One thing a lot of Drake’s fans have wondered over the years is how tall he is. They’ve even speculated that the star might wear lifts while out in public. Remember, in the rap game, image is everything.

Contrary to his record-shattering accolades and larger-than-life persona, Drake doesn’t stand at a towering 12 feet tall. The Grammy winner is actually a solid 6 feet tall. Regardless of his age or physicality, he’s been a part of popular culture for longer than many of his fans have been alive, and that’s cause for celebration.

To quote the man himself: “They ain’t make me what I am, they just found me like this.”

Born Aubrey Drake Graham, the performer and entrepreneur seems to be everywhere at once. Being a part of the entertainment industry for over twenty years is no easy task and has also caused fans to wonder: how old is this guy?

The Toronto native is currently 34 years old, and with a birthday coming up next month, he’ll soon be 35. Drake is also the father of a 3-year-old, so it’s safe to say the former Degrassi: The Next Generation star is officially all grown up.

Here’s the proud father talking about his son Adonis on Lebron James’s show The Shop: