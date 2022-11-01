How old is Weird Al Yankovic and what’s his net worth?

Weird Al Yankovic is a beloved musician and performer. He’s known for his hilarious parody songs that twist pop hits and turn them into surreal laughter fests. Now that the semi-fictional biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is hitting screens, fans and those new to the artist are desperate to learn more about this comedy institution.

So if you’ve ever wondered about Weird Al and his net worth, here is everything you need to know about him.

How old is Weird Al?

Weird Al was born on October 23rd, 1959, in Downey, California. Al spent most of his childhood in nearby Lynwood, California. He would get his first public exposure on the Dr. Demento radio show in 1976 when Demento played a tape Al had given him, and this kickstarted his career.

This means that Weird Al is 63 years old at the time of writing.

What is Weird Al’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Weird Al has a net worth of $20 million. This makes sense considering the star has had a long and very successful career, making his professional debut in the 1970s, and he has worked constantly since then, releasing new music and performing all around the world.

Since his debut, Al has released 14 studio albums. According to the RIAA, three of these albums have gone gold, five have gone platinum, and one has gone double platinum, showing that Al has sold millions of records.

But Al hasn’t just stuck to music. He has also moved into many other mediums. For instance, Al has acted in his own TV show and even starred in the movie UHF, a movie Al also co-wrote. He’s also an accomplished voice actor, having roles in The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Transformers: Animated, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, BoJack Horseman, and Milo Murphy’s Law. This is on top of a load of appearances in popular online media.

Al is also a successful writer, winning awards for his 2011 children’s book When I Grow Up and its sequel, My New Teacher and Me! He’s also become famous for his work behind the camera, directing music videos for The Black Crowes, Hanson, The Presidents of the United States of America, and Jeff Foxworthy.

With all of this put together, it is easy to see how Al is worth so much. On top of his record sales, he has never stopped working and trying new things, and he has found success no matter what he turns his hand to. What an impressive feat!