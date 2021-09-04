To say that Bruno Mars is one of the biggest stars in the world would be an understatement. The Silk Sonic singer has sold millions of records, has countless No.1 singles, and has won countless awards, including 11 Grammys. And over the course of his career, he’s built quite an impressive resume of artist collaborations: Eminem, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Cardi B, Adam Levine, and the list goes on. In addition, the 35-year-old Hawaiian singer/songwriter/producer’s colorful personality and incredible live performances even seem to make him seem larger than life on stage. But how tall is Bruno Mars, really?

Born on October 8, 1985, Bruno Mars actually started his musical career as a 4-year-old little Elvis impersonator singing with his parent’s band, The Love Notes, in Hawaii. Young Bruno’s stage presence was so charismatic that he managed to snag a cameo appearance as himself playing that same little Elvis impersonator in the 1992 film, Honeymoon in Vegas. As he got older, he shifted his impersonations from Elvis to Michael Jackson. After teaching himself to play various instruments, he decided to move to Los Angeles to pursue music.

According to Britannica, it was there he met songwriter Philip Lawrence and sound engineer Ari Levine. The three would soon become close friends and collaborators who would write and produce songs for the other artists under the name, The Smeezingtons, producing a pop-funky sound of music that would later make up the overall framework of the Bruno Mars brand. Together, they worked on several popular songs including Flo Rida’s “Right Round” (2009), R&B singer Brandy’s“Long Distance” (2008), and Cee Lo Green’s “F*ck You” (2010). Mars finally ventured out later in 2010 with his own hit single “Grenade”, off of his first album Doo Wop & The Hooligans; which earned him his first Grammy award.

He then released his second album, Unorthodox Jukebox, which included the hit songs “When I Was Your Man” and “Treasure,” which won the Grammy for the best pop vocal album in 2012. Bruno would continue his success with his notable list of features before cementing his status as a superstar with his R&B-inspired third album, 24k Magic, in 2016. Once again, the pop singer won Grammy awards for the best album and song of the year, thanks to the commercial success of his hit single, “That’s What I Like.”

However, after seeing him in so many live performances–especially those where he’s collaborating with another artist–fans have noticed that the singer is actually quite short despite all of his many accomplishments.

Even next to his girlfriend, Jessica Caban, Bruno Mars is not that tall. According to The Modest Man, the Puerto Rican model and actress stands at 5’ 4”, while Mars is only an inch taller, putting his height at 5’ 5”.

Yup, that’s pretty short. But after everything that Bruno Mars has accomplished, it may just be that the artist is simply just a gigantic soul living in a small package.