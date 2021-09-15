How Tall is Dua Lipa?

Pop star Dua Lipa is known all over the world for her unique music style and amazing good looks. The 26-year-old English singer has been in the music industry for almost a decade and has provided several singles that have dominated both UK and US charts since her rise to fame, including “Be The One” and “IDGAF.”

She recently released her second album, Future Nostalgia, in 2020 and has since received immense commercial success that has only propelled her to stardom even more. With endorsements from companies like MAC Cosmetics and Evian water, Lipa has quickly become the face of many advertisements and commercials, causing fans to wonder if the “Levitating” singer has ever considered modeling. Most models are usually of tall stature, falling somewhere in the 5’8″ to 5’9″ range. But how tall is Lipa?

Born on August 22, 1995, Lipa actually started her career posting covers of songs from Christina Aguilera and Nelly Furtado on YouTube. According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, she then started modeling to meet more people who could help her further her career. She modeled for the ASOS Marketplace and went on to star in an advertisement for Simon Cowell’s X Factor in 2013.

Though her career was starting to inch forward a little, the artist still had to make ends meet and worked as a waitress while continuing to pursue her dream. She finally signed with Tap Management in 2013 after being offered a monthly salary to do music full-time. Lipa wrote the song “Hotter Than Hell” during her recording sessions with the management team and released it later that year. The song was impressive enough to gain the attention of Warner Music Group, and Lipa signed with the label in 2015.

Soon after, she released her first single, “New Love,” in 2015 and began to see success after her second single, “Be The One,” was released later that year. It wasn’t until 2016 that she reached mainstream success with the single “Blow Your Mind,” which entered the US Billboard Top 100. Then, in 2017, Lipa unleashed herself on the world with her self-titled debut studio album, and the single “New Rules” became her first #1 record in the UK.

She collaborated with other mainstream artists like Mark Ronson, Diplo, and South Korean girl group Blackpink before releasing her second album, Future Nostalgia, in 2020. With new singles like “Don’t Stop Now” and “Physical,” both of which peaked on the US Billboard Hot 100, Lipa has cemented herself as a prominent artist in the new age of pop culture.

For Lipa, it has certainly been a long road. From modeling to waitressing, the British artist has worked hard to get to where she is today. Of course, given her beauty and height, she could have easily continued to pursue a modeling career. Other agencies certainly thought she had the looks for it when she started, which in the world of modeling is a huge accomplishment since many agencies are extremely picky when it comes to up-and-coming models. We already know that she’s beautiful, but how tall is she?

According to Celeb Heights, Lipa is 5’8″, which is considered a reasonable height in the world of modeling. Before her musical career, she didn’t seem like she would have much trouble landing a modeling gig, but now that she’s a megastar, modeling agencies will certainly form a line outside her door to have her pose for them. And with 2021 coming to an end in just three months, there’s a good chance that we’ll see Lipa in many more advertisements as we enter 2022.