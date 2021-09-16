How Tall Is Ed Sheeran?

Ed Sheeran is many things: a singer, songwriter, music producer, and actor. He’s become one of the world’s bestselling musical performers over the course of his nearly twenty-year career, and with more than 150 million records sold worldwide, the glasses-wearing virtuoso shows no signs of stopping. Sheeran is currently the second most-streamed artist of the decade on Spotify and, since breaking into the music scene in 2011, has received countless other accolades.

From the outside looking in, the Englishman casts a large shadow across the entertainment industry, but just how tall is that shadow?

According to Celeb Heights, Ed Sheeran is 5 feet and 7¾ inches tall. Oddly specific for the musician who, when asked how tall he was on Twitter, replied, “Around 5 feet 8 inches.” Why not round up, though? When you’ve written songs like “Thinking Out Loud” or “Shape of You,” that extra fourth of an inch is a well-deserved consolation prize.

The part-time philanthropist is also known for being incredibly nice. Sheeran is arguably one of the most genuine people in show business and he never fails to prove it. Here’s a clip of him on The Graham Norton Show being an absolute gentleman.

There’s nothing objectively wrong with being 5 feet 7 inches tall, or any height for that matter. We come in all sorts of crazy shapes and sizes⏤big, tall, medium, small. It all works.

The question we need to be asking is how anyone was able to surmise Sheeran’s height down to a fourth of an inch, and their methods of deduction. But that’s a mystery best left for the internet.