Kanye West is undeniably one of the most influential figures in modern hip-hop and, despite his divisive antics over the years, has produced some of the biggest hits of the past two decades.

The award-winning artist began his career in the early 2000s, producing for some of the biggest artists of the era, including Jay-Z. In 2004, Kanye began his own music career, dropping The College Dropout, which would wind up being his first of many massive successes.

Over the years since then, Kanye founded his own record label and has released plenty of albums and singles, all with their own unique style. Along with his career in music, Ye has explored plenty of other endeavors, including his passion for fashion, which has resulted in the extremely successful Yeezy clothing brand that has grown to be as large as his music career.

Most recently, West sold out the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in back-to-back performances to show off his latest work DONDA, named after his late mother. The album is yet to have an official release outside of it being shown off in August, although it promises some major collaborations, including performances by Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Jay-Z, and more.

So naturally, after watching the listening party stream, you may be wondering how tall Kanye is. Here’s what we know.

How tall is Kanye West

Kanye West stands at 5′ 8” tall, which is much shorter than what most fans expect when they see the rapper.

What the artist may lack in height, he makes up for in confidence and skills behind the mic. Right now, it isn’t clear when DONDA will launch or what will be next for the controversial artist following its release.

There’s no slowing down Kanye West and with his ability to garner attention. Whether it be for good or bad, he’s a star that will remain in the spotlight for many years to come.